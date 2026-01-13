‘Donald Trump is the emperor with no clothes On’: Ex-MAGA voters publicly apologize for supporting him

Looking back on the year 2025, prominent political figures and former loyalists are sounding the alarm on what they describe as the collapse of the “Trump con.” A viral segment featuring Major (Ret.) Richard Ojeda and excerpts from a new Karl Rove column suggest that the American public, including the die-hard MAGA base, has reached a breaking point with President Donald Trump’s second term.

Karl Rove Recaps “The Ugly” of 2025

The discussion began with a new column in the Wall Street Journal by veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove. Titled “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2025,” Rove’s piece suggests that the President’s narcissism and reliance on hyperbole are finally alienating the average voter.

Rove pointed to the President’s decision to rebrand historic landmarks, such as the John F. Kennedy Center, with his own name, and the commissioning of a “Trump-class” battleship as evidence of a self-serving agenda that ignores the primary concerns of the electorate: stability and economic relief.

Ojeda: “Accountability is Coming”

Richard Ojeda, speaking on The Young Turks, amplified Rove’s sentiment, stating that 2025 has been defined by exhaustion and distrust. According to Ojeda, the President’s “second term” has been characterized by a total abandonment of campaign promises, specifically the pledge to lower grocery and utility prices.

“Donald Trump is the emperor with no clothes on,” Ojeda said. “He ran for office because he did not want to be held accountable for January 6th. He was worried he was going to prison. Now, his presidency is nothing more than a quest for revenge against his political enemies.”

Voters Express Deep Regret

The segment featured several clips of former Trump supporters who now claim they were “lied to.” One voter, James Brown, noted that the administration’s failure to act has led to a “de-programming” of the evangelical base. “I was an idiot,” Brown admitted, reflecting on his 2024 vote.

“The truth is, 80% of evangelical Christians were manipulated.” Jennifer Piggott, another former supporter, expressed dismay at the administration’s handling of waste and fraud. “I expected better,” she said. “You’re creating a disaster, and I don’t know what America is going to look like if this continues.”

The “Epstein Files” and Policy Failures

Ojeda also touched on the growing controversy surrounding the administration’s refusal to release various government files, a key issue in the 2024 campaign. While the administration previously labeled allegations as a “Democrat hoax,” Ojeda argued that the refusal to release documents—including those related to Jeffrey Epstein—is a move toward self-preservation.

Furthermore, the administration’s foreign policy was criticized as being tied to the President’s private business interests, specifically golf course developments. Countries that refuse to accommodate these interests are reportedly met with steep tariffs, the cost of which Ojeda reminded viewers is ultimately paid by American consumers.

Looking Toward 2026

As the political cycle turns toward the 2026 midterms, Ojeda predicts a “brutal reckoning.” He concluded that Trumpism is collapsing from within because it was built on a foundation of “lies and cruelty.” With even the architects of the movement now criticizing the current state of the country, the administration faces an uphill battle to retain its once-unshakeable base.

