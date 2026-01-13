‘He Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried’: Andrew’s rumored memoir has the palace on edge

Ex-Prince Andrew is expected to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor later this year and step even further away from public royal life, after already giving up his official titles. The former Duke of York has once again found himself under intense public scrutiny because of his past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and that renewed attention appears to be accelerating his withdrawal from the spotlight.

Yet while his future within the royal household looks increasingly limited, there are growing suggestions that Andrew may be weighing up a controversial option that could change everything financially and personally.

According to the Express, Andrew “could be offered a heavy sum to pen a tell-all memoir,” which would “stabilize his financial situation.” One source told the outlet, “For Andrew, a book represents both a potential financial lifeline and an opportunity to claim that he has been unjustly handled.”

“She’s Going to Still Hold Her Allegiance” Why Sarah Ferguson Is Standing Firm (Getty Images)

The idea of Andrew putting his version of events into print is already raising eyebrows, not just because of the potential public reaction but because of what such a book might contain. Another source quoted by the publication suggested the consequences for the wider family could be serious. “Andrew knows where the bodies are buried and that makes the idea of a memoir extraordinarily sensitive for the Royal Family, because it could expose private conversations and long-held secrets,” the source said.

That concern reflects a wider fear that a candid account from Andrew could bring deeply uncomfortable details into the open at a time when the monarchy is trying to protect its reputation and maintain stability. Even the possibility of a memoir appears to be enough to unsettle those close to the institution.

At the same time, not all coverage suggests Andrew is preparing to turn his back on the family entirely. People magazine has reported that Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, remain loyal to the Royal Family despite his fall from grace. The outlet pointed to the fact that their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice spent Christmas at Sandringham with other members of the family as a sign that bonds have not been broken.

A source told People, “They live and die by the monarchy, so this didn’t surprise me at all. And Andrew and Sarah would have 1,000 percent supported it.” The same source added, “Sarah has always said her greatest gift to the monarchy was her girls. She’s going to still hold her allegiance to the Crown.”

Could Prince Andrew’s Next Move Change Everything(Photo by REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

Those comments paint a picture of a family still emotionally invested in the institution, even as Andrew himself continues to be pushed to the margins of royal life. They also highlight the delicate balancing act facing the wider family, who must manage private loyalties alongside very public expectations.

For now, it remains unclear whether Andrew would actually go ahead with a memoir. No official confirmation has been given and there is no indication that a deal has been signed. Even so, several royal sources appear to believe that a tell-all book is at least being seriously considered, particularly if the price is right.

If such a book were to materialise, it would almost certainly trigger intense media attention and public debate. It could also place further strain on an institution already under pressure from ongoing controversies and changing public attitudes. Whether Andrew ultimately chooses silence or decides to tell his side of the story, the speculation alone is enough to keep his future firmly in the headlines.“Unjustly Handled:” The Story Andrew May Be Desperate to Tell

