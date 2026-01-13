‘What the F* Is Happening?’: Jon Stewart slams Trump’s escalating threats, chaos at home and abroad and ICE’s killing of Renee Good

Immediately following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by United States forces, President Donald Trump has moved on to exert pressure on Cuba to reach a deal with the United States, reiterating his desire to take control of Greenland, urging the president of Mexico to accept the intervention of the United States, and threatening to take military action in Colombia and Iran.

In addition, the unfortunate death of Renee Nicole Good occurred last week as a result of the actions of Jonathan Ross, an agent with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. An accusation of “domestic terrorism” was made against Good by the administration of President Trump in response to the assassination.

Jon Stewart made a pointed remark on the president and his administration’s increasing use of force, both domestically and globally, as he was speaking from behind the desk of The Daily Show on Monday. He asked, “What the fuck is happening? I don’t understand what the hell is going on in our nation. Starting from Minnesota and going all the way to Venezuela, Iran, Greenland, Cuba, Mexico, and Colombia.

(Photo by The Daily Show/YouTube)

The presenter observed that “We are on the Donald Trump Gravitron,” that is, comparing the growing pandemonium to a ride at an amusement park. It was then that he said, “We do not know what up or down is.” For some reason, we get the impression that we are all going to battle.

The man who is at the heart of it, the one who started it all, the one who is the spark for all of this turmoil and uncertainty, he is just out there TGIF-ing it. Each instant brings another occurrence that has devastating ramifications and repercussions.

Stewart also compared footage of Trump insisting that the rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol (the president pardoned 1,500 of them last year) were “peaceful people” exuding “passion” and love” to Trump and his administration calling Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis mother who was fatally shot in the head by ICE, “highly disrespectful” and a “deranged lunatic.”

The statement made by Stewart was, “We are in a confusing, dark place.” If we want to be really honest, this is the point at which the rule of law and institutions become a type of crucial framework. However, now that they are no longer available, what is our guiding light? The presenter responded to the topic by playing a video of Trump stating that his “own morality” was the only thing that was checking his power.

Stewart reassured people who were concerned about whether or not Trump is “feeling the burden of this moment” earlier in the episode that he is not being affected by it. When the comedian moved to a film of oil executives gathering at the White House to discuss extending drilling in Venezuela, Trump abruptly stops the discussion to walk off and stare out a window. The conversation was already in progress when Trump interrupted it.

Stewart laughed and said, “Look at how fucking Rubio and Vance are.” Here, have a look at the expressions on the faces of Heckle and Jeckle. Having a look and a smile that says, “Oh! What a pawpaw! How adorable is he? When the ice cream truck comes by, you should give it a chance to meet you!

