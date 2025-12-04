Jon Stewart Mocks Trump’s MRI Story: “That’s Not Physically Possible”

Jon Stewart used Monday’s episode of The Daily Show to take aim at President Donald Trump’s recent claim that he had no idea which part of his body was scanned during an MRI he underwent in October. Stewart, clearly unimpressed by the explanation, said the idea defied basic logic.

“That’s not physically possible, to have no idea. It’s not possible,” Stewart said, questioning how someone could be unaware of what doctors were examining during a lengthy imaging procedure. He joked that Trump must have treated the appointment like some sort of medical surprise event.

Read Also: Trump Brushes Off MRI Question, Says It “Wasn’t the Brain”

“Would you say to the doctor, ‘No, no, no, don’t tell me! I want to find out at my MRI reveal party?” he added, mimicking a burst of confetti. “Oh, it’s the lymph nodes!” Stewart exclaimed in mock celebration, pretending to discover the results like a gender reveal stunt.

Stewart then questioned Trump’s supposed lack of curiosity. “For God’s sake, man, were you not curious at all? When they laid you down in a tube, for half an hour to 45 minutes, you didn’t want to know what they might be doing?” he asked. He followed with another jab at Trump’s well-known appearance habits: “Or did you just think to yourself, ‘What a loud tanning bed.’”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Trump said last week that he did not know which part of his body was scanned, but that the results were “perfect.” Stewart wasn’t convinced by that either.

“So you didn’t even know what they scanned, but you got a perfect score?” he asked, exaggerating for comedic effect. “Because by the way, that’s how they score the MRIs: You either get a big stamp, ‘Perfect,’ or you get, in red ink, ‘See me.’”

Read Also: Mental Health Experts Warn Trump is an ‘Imminent Catastrophic Public Danger’

The president also dismissed speculation that the MRI involved any kind of neurological check, saying there was no need to scan his brain because he had already “aced” a cognitive test. Stewart had a response ready for that, too.

“Did you ace it?” he asked. “Or is, perhaps, the cognitive test knowing what part of your body was scanned? Maybe that was the test.” The White House later clarified that Trump received cardiovascular and abdominal imaging as a “preventative” measure, and that the images were “perfectly normal.”

Stewart’s segment added another layer of scrutiny to Trump’s medical claims, which have been the subject of headlines and late-night ridicule before. But this time, Stewart seemed especially amused by Trump’s insistence that he walked away from a mystery MRI with a “perfect” outcome.

For Stewart, the idea that the president could undergo a major diagnostic procedure without knowing the focus of the exam offered too many comedic opportunities to pass up. His routine combined incredulity, impersonation, and sarcasm as he poked at the gap between Trump’s account and medical reality.

Whether the moment becomes another recurring joke in Stewart’s rotation remains to be seen, but his message Monday was clear: the story didn’t add up.

READ NEXT