Influencer Isabel Veloso dies at 19 after battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Influencer Isabel Veloso has died at the age of 19 following a long battle with cancer. Brazilian outlet Mix Vale reported that Veloso passed away on Saturday, Jan. 10, at Hospital Erasto Gaertner in Curitiba, Brazil. She had reportedly been hospitalized since November 2025 while receiving treatment for her illness.

In 2021, Veloso was given a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and she documented her fight against the disease for the four million people who follow her on Instagram. A son named Arthur was born to her and her spouse, Lucas Borbas, three years before the timing of her diagnosis.

Her son was the recipient of an open letter that Veloso sent to him before she passed away, along with photographs of him. She opened the letter by saying, “Hey there, my love,” which was translated into English and posted on Instagram in October of 2025. “Mum is not with you at this moment, and I am aware that you are feeling this. I am aware that my lap is not here.

In addition, the aroma that you are searching for in the atmosphere is not yet there; nonetheless, I have something to tell you: I did not leave. Throughout it all, I will be here. On the pillow you sleep on, on your most beloved toy, or even the sound that the home produces when you first wake up. And most importantly, I am within the cause that propelled me to get up for the second time: you, my love.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Veloso stated that “mom is in a place that takes care of the body,” and that she “will be strong again” to “run with you in the park” once she returns from her current location. To watch you developing, laughing, and sleeping harmoniously.”

Also, I will be coming back. Although it may take some time, I will be back in a while. With the same sense of scent, with the same love, and with the same heart. She wrote, “With a hug that will stick against everything that this longing has done,” and you can read it here. “If you are reading this to someone else, please know that your mother is listening to you from wherever she is. “And the thing that she wants to tell you the most is:”

In conclusion, she said, “Because the love of a mother… remained.” Complete and total in every way. I love you more than that which can be measured by any distance. I assure you that I will return to you in a short time. 💛 One user expressed their gratitude by writing, “It hurts to read this today, knowing that he will read it one day with a lump in his throat for losing you so early 😭😭.”

Another user, in a message that was translated, expressed their emotions by saying, “I believe that every mother reading this hurts the soul 😭 😭 To the people who have so much to thank, I am here right now lying next to my daughter, healthy, there people don’t complain, be grateful, be grateful, just be grateful.” 😭.”

In 2024, Veloso announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child on various social media platforms. The pair was obscured in the backdrop of the photograph, and a fake newspaper clip was prominently shown in the foreground. The tape had a message that said that the revelation was “breaking news.

“All of the days that were predetermined for me were recorded in your book before any of them came into existence. Your eyes saw my body in its unformed state. During that time period, the pair shared a post on Instagram in which they cited Psalm 139:16. “I love every one of you ❤️.”

READ NEXT