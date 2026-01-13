Minnesota leaders file lawsuit to halt Trump’s escalating immigration enforcement

In response to the extensive immigration operation that is now taking place around the Minneapolis area, state authorities have filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Trump. Renee Macklin Good, 37 years old, was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent as she was blocking the road.

The complaint, which was filed on Monday in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, comes several days after the incident. At the surge, federal authorities have imprisoned residents of the United States, arrested peaceful onlookers, and shot chemical irritants at protestors and others exercising their First Amendment rights, including outside of a local high school, according to statements made by the State Attorney General Keith Ellison at a news conference.

The complaint demands that the Trump administration put a halt to the immigration crackdown that is now taking place in the state.” Under the guise of lawful immigration enforcement, thousands of armed and masked Department of Homeland Security agents have stormed the Twin Cities to conduct militarized raids and carry out dangerous, illegal, and unconstitutional stops and arrests in sensitive public places, including schools and hospitals,” the lawsuit states.

Such actions have been carried out in the name of law enforcement. Another allegation that is included in the lawsuit is that immigration officers have engaged in racial profiling. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, issued a statement in which she accused Ellison of “prioritizing politics over public safety.”

(Adam Gray / Associated Press)

She also referred to the allegations of racial profiling as being false, stating that “Law enforcement uses’reasonable suspicion’ to make arrests, as protected under the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution.” No matter whether your mayor, governor, or state attorney general is, it is President Trump’s responsibility to defend the American people and uphold the law, according to McLaughlin.

“That’s what the Trump administration is doing; we have the Constitution on our side on this, and we look forward to proving that in court.” There are already over 2,000 federal immigration officers stationed in Minnesota, and it is anticipated that this number will continue to rise.

On Monday, a reporter for National Public Radio visited Minneapolis and saw many incidents in which immigration officers drove around the city and questioned individuals about their legal status. Some of them took place in the parking lots of large-scale retail establishments. Could you be a bearer of a green card? You have it on you, don’t you?

Joel Keleekai was charging his Tesla in a parking lot when federal immigration authorities approached him and asked him a number of questions, including those listed above. The reason why officials from the Border Patrol opted to interrogate Keleekai and other drivers who were also charging their cars is not known. Every single one of them was a person of color.

(Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

They were all able to demonstrate that they were lawfully present in the United States by presenting the necessary papers. Keleekai, who is a permanent resident of the United States, said to National Public Radio that he was aware of the possibility that this may occur due to the large number of immigration officials in the state and the amount of time he spends traveling each day.

We do not want this situation to get more serious. “As you can see, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is going around, and people are getting killed,” he stated. “We just gotta do our best out here to make sure that we live to see tomorrow.” “ICE does not randomly arrest people or conduct operations without specific objectives,” said McLaughlin, who works for the Department of Homeland Security, in a statement.

For the same reason, federal law enforcement does not carry out operations without first following the appropriate procedures, such as obtaining warrants where they are required. The use of these strategies is quite novel. In the past, immigration enforcement organizations have given priority to operations that were specifically targeted. The Trump administration, on the other hand, has given the impression of having changed its strategy and has grown even more active with its immigration enforcement in the state of Minnesota.

During a news conference that took place not so long ago, Vice President JD Vance said that immigration officials were also going door to door in an effort to locate unauthorized immigrants. The actions taken by the Trump administration are being met with vehement opposition from governmental leaders serving the local community, as well as residents of Minneapolis.

In order to warn their neighbors of the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and to inform migrants of their rights, residents are organizing themselves in group conversations and following immigration officers while blowing their horns and creating noise. A guy who was on his way to work encountered a second event in which he was momentarily stopped and questioned about his legal status.

This incident was seen by a reporter from National Public Radio. He is concerned about his safety as a result of speaking to the media, so he requested that National Public Radio (NPR) identify him by his initials, which are M.A. He claimed that he was born in Somalia, but that he is a citizen of the United States. Representatives from the immigration agency let him go.

“I know my rights here — I’m a U.S. citizen, I’m legal here, I’ve been over 25 years here,” M.A. stated in response. The Minneapolis metropolitan area seemed to be in a state of chaos on Monday. It was possible to see immigration officers roaming about in unmarked automobiles in a variety of locations.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

South Minneapolis was the location of a particularly contentious incident that took place on Monday afternoon. Residents’ cars were rear-ended by immigration authorities who were traveling in a vehicle. Shortly after the event, a reporter from National Public Radio arrived at the site and saw that the left rear side of the vehicle had sustained damage.

Christian Molina, the driver, told National Public Radio that he and his wife, Lorena, both residents of the United States, were traveling in separate vehicles on their way to drop off one of their vehicles for repair when he saw immigration authorities interacting with another individual.

It was reported by Molina that he had his gaze fixed on them before they began to pursue him. The statement was made by Molina in Spanish. “They do not have a reason to stop me, and they are not the police.” After the federal officials rushed into his car, Molina said that the agents continued to question him about his immigration status at several points.

The federal agents were instructed by Molina that he would only hand over his driver’s license if police from the Minneapolis Police Department arrived there. He refused to provide them with any form of identification. After running his vehicle plate and verifying his identification, the federal officers reportedly departed, according to Molina.

“The wife, Lorena, said that she was experiencing fear.”I had the feeling that I needed to talk to the officers and say, ‘Hey, please ignore whatever he’s saying, let him live!'” she added. “It was imperative that I address them.” It has been said by Christian Molina that he does not have any fear of immigration authorities. Molina said that they are misusing the authority that they have.

It was also announced on Monday that the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have taken legal action against the Trump administration for its conduct regarding immigration enforcement. The case was submitted to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, by authorities from Chicago and the Attorney General of Illinois, Kwame Raoul. Brandon Johnson, the Mayor of Chicago, said in a press statement on the complaint that the Trump administration has repeatedly broken the law and eroded public trust.

“These actions weren’t just unlawful; they were cruel, needlessly inflicting fear and harm on our communities.” The lawsuit asserts that federal immigration agents question residents about their citizenship status without having any reason to believe that they are in the United States illegally. Additionally, the lawsuit claims that these agents “make civil immigration arrests without a warrant and without probable cause, and deploy tear gas and other noxious chemicals without warning against persons who are not resisting,” as stated in the news release issued by the city.

