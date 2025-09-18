Jasmine Crockett Tells FBI Director Patel “Bye-Bye” in Heated Capitol Hill Showdown

Things got heated on Capitol Hill when Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, used her time during a hearing to rip into FBI Director Patel. She didn’t hold back, questioning both his qualifications for the role and how he’s handled the investigation into the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I will agree that I definitely take issue with a number of decisions that Donald Trump makes, especially when it comes to the people that he decides to appoint to very important positions, including this one,” Crockett said. “When I say that you are the least qualified FBI director in the history of the FBI, that is real.”

Crockett’s message was blunt: “We just need to tell you, ‘bye-bye.’” From there, she launched into a list of what she said were Patel’s biggest failures.

Crockett: When you I say you are the least qualified in the history of the FBI, it’s real…



Patel: That’s false



Crockett: When you I say you are the least qualified in the history of the FBI, it's real…



Patel: That's false



Crockett: I didn't ask you a question. I want to talk about why you're a failure and honestly we need to tell you, bye, bye pic.twitter.com/MYLWAHq5Bk — Acyn (@Acyn) September 17, 2025

Her frustration came through loud and clear. “My colleagues have been real nice to you today and I applaud them, but I don’t have the same demeanor,” she told Patel. “Because I know that multiple colleagues on this side of the aisle have faced death threats, in fact somebody tried to kill one of my colleagues, and frankly I don’t know if this FBI, or under your leadership, if those people would have been caught.”

She wrapped up her remarks with a stinging dismissal: “I don’t have any confidence in you.”

On the handling of the Kirk case specifically, Crockett argued the bureau had failed to act swiftly. “If it wasn’t for parents deciding they were going to turn in their child, it seems like y’all wouldn’t have got there, even though he literally confessed online.”

After Crockett’s time ran out, the committee chairman jumped in to defend Patel, praising his background and record as FBI director.

Patel himself didn’t flinch when it was his turn to speak. “I don’t give a damn what they say about me as long as I’m succeeding in the mission,” he said. He went on to insist that under his leadership, the FBI was stronger than ever.

“We’re succeeding in the mission because the men and women of the FBI have never been empowered to do more work and to hit the streets harder than by President Trump’s authorities and resources he’s given us,” Patel said.

The clash underscored the growing tension between lawmakers and the bureau, particularly when it comes to politically charged cases like Kirk’s assassination. Democrats like Crockett have openly questioned Patel’s qualifications, while Republicans have largely stood by him, citing his loyalty to Trump and his willingness to push agents harder in the field.

Whether Patel stays in his role may depend less on bipartisan confidence and more on Trump’s backing. But Wednesday’s exchange made it clear: Democrats aren’t backing down from calling him out.