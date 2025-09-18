Deadly Holiday gift a Parents Nightmare after Daughter and Fiancé Die from Poisoned Drink in Vietnam

The parents of Greta Otteson are still searching for justice months after their daughter and her fiancé died from a poisoned holiday gift. Greta, 33, and her partner, 36-year-old Els Arno Quinton, were found dead on December 26, 2024, in the villa they managed in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Vietnamese police later confirmed that both died from methanol poisoning after drinking homemade limoncello. The drink had been a gift from Greta’s parents, Paul and Susan, who had purchased bottles from the Italian restaurant Good Morning Vietnam after being served free shots during a visit.

The couple never imagined their thoughtful Christmas present would lead to tragedy. Hours after drinking the gift on Christmas Day, Greta messaged her parents, saying she felt “a terrible hangover” and was seeing black spots. Her parents urged her to get medical help, but she brushed it off. The next day, the staff discovered both Greta and Quinton dead in separate rooms.

Couple Dies After Drinking Homemade Limoncello Family Demands Justice (Image by Paul Otteson)

In February, a barman from the restaurant was charged with violating food safety laws. Authorities allege he made the limoncello using medical-grade alcohol mixed with water, lemon peel, and sugar. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Despite the charges, Paul and Susan say they have had no updates from investigators since. Police warned the next stage of the case could take a year or longer. Meanwhile, Greta’s ashes remain at her parents’ home in Wales alongside Quinton’s. “It’s about accountability. We can’t move on,” Paul told the BBC. “We want to put them to rest, but we feel we can’t do that until we get a proper conclusion.”

The family is also angry that the restaurant has never apologized. “We just want justice. Justice for us would be naming the people responsible and prosecuting them,” Paul said. “They just carried on as if nothing has happened.”

Vietnam News reported that the couple was discovered around 11:18 a.m. local time, with several empty bottles nearby. Police said there were no signs of a struggle or break-in at the villa, where the pair had been living since July. Just three weeks before their deaths, Greta and Quinton had gotten engaged.

Parents Still Waiting for Answers After Poisoned Holiday Gift Kills Daughter and Her Partner (Greta Otteson/Facebook)

Friends and family described them as experienced travelers who had built a life they loved in Vietnam. Greta ran a digital media company called Not Sorry Socials, while Quinton was a comedian and musician. In a video they posted shortly before their deaths, the couple shared their excitement about exploring the world together and surprising their families with news of their engagement.

In a statement to The Times, Greta’s parents said: “The Vietnamese police have now confirmed that the cause of death was methanol poisoning, as verified by the autopsy results. Both Greta and Arno were experienced worldwide travellers. They found their perfect home and were incredibly happy with their life in Vietnam.” As the case drags on, Paul and Susan are left waiting for closure that still feels far out of reach.