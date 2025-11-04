MAGA Supporters Lash Out Over Interview Addressing Trump as Mr Not President

Supporters of the MAGA movement voiced strong criticism on Monday following a weekend interview of President Donald Trump on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.” The backlash began after anchor Norah O’Donnell introduced him as “Mr. Trump” rather than “President Trump.”

The outlet The Daily Beast reported that the term “Mr.” sparked outrage among those loyal to Trump, who interpreted it as passive-aggressive and disrespectful. One X-user, Louis Montoya, wrote: “Norah O’Donnell should be ashamed of herself for calling President Trump, Mr. Trump. It was passive-aggressive.”

Other users targeted CBS News’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, a Trump ally praised by the president. Radio host Sean Casey chimed in on X: “Barry Weiss has a lot of heavy lifting at CBS. More biased loaded questions from Norah O’Donnell and no respect for the office. It’s President Trump, not Mr. Trump.”

The controversy reflects deeper tensions between the news media and the MAGA movement—especially over how the president is addressed and portrayed. For Trump supporters, formal titles matter, and using anything less than “President” is seen as a slight. O’Donnell’s version of his name amplified that concern.

Adding to the optics, Weiss’s arrival at CBS News had been framed by some in the MAGA circle as a potential ally inside mainstream media. That makes the criticism of her outlet’s handling of Trump even sharper. Many users suggested the interviewing style—phases such as “biased loaded questions”—reinforced the sense of antagonism they already expect from mainstream news.

While media critics often discuss the language around presidential respect in abstract terms, this episode provided a concrete example of how wording can trigger a sharp partisan reaction. The simple omission of the title “President” reverberated across social feeds, turning what might otherwise have been a routine segment into a flashpoint for conservative anger.

Some have called Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist front-runner for New York City mayor, a left-wing version of President Trump.



CBS News has not publicly addressed the uproar, and O’Donnell’s segment remains available for viewing. For many MAGA supporters, the perceived disrespect was not about content alone but about deeper symbolism—title usage, tone, and institutional respect.

This incident underscores the increasingly fraught relationship between the Trump-aligned portion of the electorate and the media. Even small details—like how a host addresses the man in the Oval Office—can become lightning rods in today’s polarized environment.

