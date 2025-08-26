Jasmine Crockett’s Bold Question About Trump’s Successor Divides MAGA Supporters

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) stirred things up online this weekend when she posed a question to Trump loyalists that cut right to the heart of the MAGA movement’s future. With Donald Trump barred from seeking a third term under the 22nd Amendment, Crockett asked on X: “I’m curious… who will y’all follow once Trump is outta office?”

Her post drew a wave of responses, many of them predictable. Some quickly threw out Vice President JD Vance as the obvious next figure to carry Trump’s torch. Others used the chance to lob insults back at Crockett, suggesting she should worry about her own career instead of Trump’s political legacy.

Jasmine Crockett asks MAGA who they will follow after Trump leaves office (Getty) (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But some replies looked further down the road, sketching out a decades-long Republican White House lineup. A few imagined Vance followed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and then Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has faced criticism during his tenure. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard also came up as possible successors in the MAGA orbit.

Not everyone was impressed. One critic brushed off the lineup as “the rizzless bunch.” Others were more blunt, dismissing the idea as a political fantasy.

Perhaps the boldest predictions involved Trump’s own family. Some of his most loyal supporters suggested the presidency could stay in the family, with one or more of Trump’s children eventually stepping into the Oval Office.

Crockett’s question sparks a mix of predictions, insults, and trump family talk (Getty Images)

That idea drew instant pushback from detractors, who saw it as nothing more than cult-like devotion. “Cult,” one user wrote, summing up what many Democrats and critics of the movement fear about Trumpism after Trump himself.

Crockett’s question may have been rhetorical, but the answers show how determined some MAGA supporters are to envision a future where Trump’s influence lives on long after he leaves office. Whether through his allies, his children, or other rising figures on the right, the responses suggest the fight over Trump’s political legacy will linger well beyond his second term.