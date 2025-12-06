Sydney Sweeney’s hairstylist pushes back after her Tonight Show look draws ‘MAGA Vibes’ criticism

Sydney Sweeney’s latest look on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon sparked a wave of comments claiming she gave off what critics reportedly called MAGA vibes. The backlash was led by internet personality Blakely Thornton, who went after the Euphoria star’s hair and overall styling. He said her look leaned into conservative aesthetics and even ripped her hair as “the stiffest wig.”

Thornton didn’t hold back. He said he didn’t want to keep talking about “this white girl” but claimed she and what he described as her team of white Republican self hating gays were committed to the bit. He kept the criticism going by calling it the stiffest wig this side of the Mississippi unless you want to get read for filth. He even captioned his post Sydney Sweeney’s gays must be MAGA.

A few hours later, he posted again. This time, he shared screenshots of what appeared to be a private exchange between himself and Sweeney’s hairstylist, Glen Coco Oropeza. Thornton joked that it was 11 pm and he was feeling petty. According to the screenshots, Oropeza pushed back hard.

He told Thornton it wasn’t a wig and accused him of not being able to keep Sydney’s name out of his mouth. He said Thornton was obsessed.

Another message said stiff where and called Thornton out for doing a lot. Oropeza told him to take a breath, diva, and accused him of trying to spin a narrative because he needed clickbait. He said Thornton needed attention and should just say that and ended by telling him to imagine caring this much about a hairstyle he didn’t create and a woman who doesn’t know he exists.

Thornton fired back with his own ja,b saying he hoped Oropeza got paid overtime for being a sycophant after 9 pm PST and that he could sign his timesheet if needed. He added that Black people are tired and wished him luck on the rest of the press tour.

This isn’t the first time Thornton has criticized Sydney. He has taken shots at her outfits and even slammed her star-filled birthday party that included Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Social media piled on, too. One viewer said they Mar-a-Lago’d her, and another said she was giving Ivanka Trump realness.

The renewed MAGA talk around Sweeney comes after her American Eagle ad campaign stirred up controversy. Reports resurfaced that she is a registered Republican which sent some online communities into an instant meltdown. Donald Trump jumped in on the conversation as well praising her ad and calling it the hottest ad ever after her GOP registration made headlines.