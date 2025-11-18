Marjorie Taylor Greene responds after Trump ‘called me a traitor’ for supporting Epstein victims

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is standing firm with the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse and is not backing down even after taking heat from President Donald Trump. Greene praised the courage of the women who came forward and made it clear that her support for releasing more Justice Department files on Epstein has not wavered.

“These women have fought the most horrific fight that no woman should have to fight, and they did it by banding together and never giving up,” Greene said Tuesday. She explained that the effort to force the release of the files meant going up against powerful people and added, “And that’s what we did by fighting so hard against the most powerful people in the world, even the president of the United States, in order to make this vote happen today.”

The House is expected to vote Tuesday on a measure that would require the Justice Department to make its case files on Epstein public. Trump, who was once friendly with Epstein, has dismissed the controversy as a “hoax.” But on Sunday he switched positions and urged House Republicans to back the bill. He also went after Greene personally, calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene.”

Greene stands by Epstein survivors while Trump insists “He called me a traitor. (Photo by Getty Images)

Standing next to survivors, Greene pushed back at the president’s attack. “I’ve never owed him anything, but I fought for him, for the policies and for America first,” she said. “He called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition.”

Greene said she believes the real moment of truth will be what happens after the vote. She questioned whether the Justice Department and other agencies will actually release the files and stressed that transparency is overdue.

She also took a moment to thank her colleagues, Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, for working with her on the legislation. She praised them for “doing something that is much needed in America: crossing the political aisle that has become bigger than the Grand Canyon.”

For Greene, the fight has become about more than politics. It is about backing survivors who have spent years battling some of the most powerful forces imaginable and about making sure the government does not hide information that Americans have been demanding for years.