Woman, 37, Accused of Posing as 12-Year-Old Runaway and Fooling Family for 14 Months

A Brazilian woman accused of pretending to be a 12-year-old runaway allegedly convinced a church community and a host family that she was a traumatized child in need of protection, police said.

Authorities identified the woman as Amanda Maria Souza de Oliveira, 37. Investigators say she used the name Gabriela or Gabriele while claiming she had fled an abusive home and needed help. Her story first reached a pastor, who believed she was a vulnerable child and connected her with church members.

The church community reportedly gave her money and later introduced her to a family willing to take her in. What began as an act of compassion soon turned into a months-long arrangement. The family welcomed her into their home, cared for her, paid for medicine, and even celebrated what they believed was her 12th birthday.

Police say the family also began looking into adoption before a relative grew suspicious.

Amanda allegedly explained her adult appearance by saying she had suffered severe abuse and had been forced to undergo hormone treatment as a child. She also claimed medical and emotional issues helped explain why she looked older than the age she gave.

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The family, believing they were helping a child in distress, reportedly supported her for about 14 months. According to reports, that support included medication such as Mounjaro, a prescription drug used for diabetes and also associated with weight-loss treatment.

The case began to unravel when a relative searched online and found reports of similar allegations connected to Amanda. The relative contacted authorities, prompting police to investigate further.

Investigators later said the case was not isolated. Amanda is accused of using false child identities in multiple Brazilian states, with similar allegations emerging in at least seven states. Police said she often presented herself as a young abuse survivor to gain sympathy, housing, financial help, and emotional support.

After questioning, Amanda reportedly confessed to police. She is now being held at Joinville Women’s Prison in Santa Catarina while the case moves forward.

A judge has also authorized a psychiatric evaluation after a request from her defense team. Her lawyer has suggested that possible psychological issues may be relevant to the case and could affect how much criminal responsibility she bears.

The allegations have shocked many in Brazil because of the emotional nature of the deception. The people who helped Amanda believed they were protecting a child from danger. Instead, police say they were pulled into an elaborate fraud built around trust, faith, and sympathy.

For the family involved, the damage may go beyond money. They opened their home, planned for adoption, and treated Amanda as a daughter. The discovery that she was allegedly an adult using a false identity left them facing betrayal as well as public attention.

Authorities are continuing to review whether other families or institutions may have been targeted. The case has also raised questions about how churches, charities, and families can respond to urgent pleas for help while still verifying someone’s identity through proper legal channels.

Amanda has not been convicted in this case. The allegations remain subject to court proceedings.