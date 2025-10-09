A Fox News contributor is stirring up buzz about Barron Trump’s personal life, claiming she’s heard plenty of gossip about the former first son’s college experience.

Kennedy, the mononymous pundit for the conservative network, wrote Wednesday in the Daily Mail that she’s gotten “the lowdown” on 19-year-old Barron, who’s now a sophomore at New York University. “My college-aged daughters have plenty of friends who’ve gone to school with Barron and they’ve given me the lowdown on his reputation,” she wrote. “Some of these tattlers said he’s ‘weird,’ others claim he ‘doesn’t talk.’”

Kennedy went on to say that Barron has even become the subject of discussion on a women’s dating app called Tea, which allows users to share notes about men they’ve dated—or might date. “Poor Barron is on it, and I’ve seen his profile,” she claimed. “Take this comment: ‘messy, played in my face, definitely DL, ran through, chopped.’

Barron Trump arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She said a “Gen Z translator” helped her decode what that meant: “‘Barron is a dramatic person who pretended to play dumb while being disrespectful. He wanted to keep our union a secret because we had intercourse and I didn’t hear from him again. He was unattractive.’”

Kennedy noted that the comment was anonymous and doubted the poster actually knew Barron. “But this is proof of what he has to deal with every friggin’ day,” she wrote, suggesting that the youngest Trump is constantly battling unwanted attention and rumors.

She added, “No wonder,” referring to reports that Barron is taking NYU classes remotely from Washington, D.C. while living at the White House, rather than attending in person, reported the Daily Beast.

Barron has always been a somewhat private figure compared to the rest of his famous family, but the attention around him has grown since his father launched another presidential run. Last year, Melania Trump told Fox & Friends that she worries her son can’t have a normal college experience. “I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college, it’s very different than any other kid,” she said in December.

That difference was clear on a recent night in New York, when Barron reportedly shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a date. The move, insiders said, was done for security reasons.

“Weird and Doesn’t Talk” Kennedy’s Gossip About Barron Trump Sparks Backlash (Photo by AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Despite the gossip, Barron has also reportedly been taking an interest in his father’s political and media strategy. According to reports, he’s suggested that Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign should lean more into podcast appearances rather than traditional TV interviews. The president’s former social media producer has even floated the idea of Barron joining TikTok’s board, though he hasn’t responded publicly.

Whether or not the online rumors are true, Kennedy’s piece painted a picture of a 19-year-old navigating college life under the microscope of fame. Between gossip apps and internet commentary, Barron Trump seems to be learning what it means to grow up in a world where privacy is a luxury—even for someone who never asked for the spotlight.