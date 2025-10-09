Republican Lawmakers Privately Frustrated by Trump’s Shutdown Tactics as Democrats Hold Firm

Republican congressional leaders are quietly cautioning the White House against pursuing sweeping cuts to the federal workforce and social safety programs as the government shutdown continues, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and several senior Republicans have privately warned President Donald Trump and his aides that the proposed cuts — aligned with Project 2025 priorities — could alienate voters and damage the party’s political standing. GOP lawmakers have reportedly grown uneasy as Democrats refuse to yield in negotiations.

“The Republican hand-wringing reflects discomfort among some in the party over the president’s shutdown strategy,” ABC7 reported. “Soon after government funding lapsed last week, Trump said the shutdown gave him an ‘unprecedented opportunity’ to make cuts at agencies. White House officials have said they are considering firing thousands of federal workers and have raised the possibility that some workers won’t get back pay.”

GOP lawmakers privately frustrated by Trump’s shutdown moves as Dems refuse to give in (Photo by Getty Images)

The administration’s approach is aimed at pressuring Democrats into reaching a deal to reopen the government. However, Democrats have remained firm, insisting that Republicans must first agree to extend expiring healthcare subsidies that millions of Americans depend on.

While Trump has not yet followed through on mass layoffs, he said this week that the option remains on the table. His advisers have suggested using tariff revenue to fund a food assistance program for women, infants, and children. But confusion arose after Trump claimed he was working with Democrats on a deal to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies — a statement quickly denied by Democratic lawmakers.

“Democratic lawmakers quickly said no such talks were underway and Trump later clarified on social media that he was ‘happy to work with’ the Democrats, but only after the government reopens,”. “The mixed messaging from the president has frustrated some Republicans, who have said they are eager for Trump to chart a clear path forward for dealing with the shutdown.”

President Donald Trump and his aides said that the proposed cuts — aligned with Project 2025 priorities (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Republican leaders remain united in publicly blaming Democrats for the shutdown, insisting negotiations should not begin until government operations resume. Still, many acknowledge that this stance carries political risk if voters ultimately hold the GOP responsible for higher healthcare costs and furloughed workers.

“The simmering tension among Republicans comes as Democrats, who for months have struggled to recover from their losses in the recent election, have united around a shutdown message focused on healthcare,” the Journal noted. Ending the subsidies could drive up premiums for more than 20 million people.

With hundreds of thousands of federal employees now furloughed or working without pay, including members of the military, pressure is mounting on both sides. Insiders close to Thune and other senior Republicans admit that if no spending deal is reached soon, “the government will be forced to make hard decisions.”