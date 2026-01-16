CNN survey finds 75% of Americans oppose U.S. attempt to take over Greenland

A recent CNN/SSRS survey shows that three-quarters of Americans don’t want the US to try to take over Greenland. This shows that President Donald Trump‘s effort to expand America’s territory is not well-received by the public.

The study shows that just 25% of Americans want the US to try to take over the Danish land. Even the president’s supporters are roughly equally split, with half of Republicans and independents who lean Republican saying they favor it and half saying they don’t. Democrats and independents who lean Democratic are very against the move.

Overall, 94% oppose it, and 80% strongly oppose it. About 8 out of 10 independents who don’t lean toward either party are also against it. Trump said on his social media site Truth Social on Wednesday that “anything less” than the US controlling Greenland is “unacceptable.”

Before a meeting at the White House with Danish officials, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the message arrived. It didn’t seem to help the two parties come to an agreement. The survey shows that people don’t want the US to expand its policies, even if Trump praises the military’s seizure of Venezuela’s Nicolas Máduro and says that the US will now “run” the nation.

He also threatens Iran’s authorities for their deadly crackdown on street rallies. Almost six out of ten Americans are worried that Trump has gone too far in seeking to make the US more powerful than other nations. Only one in three people believes he has done enough to help with it.

Andthe majority (55%) feel he has already gone too far by using the US military to get what he wants. More and more people think that Trump’s foreign policy choices this term have harmed America’s position in the world. Now, 57% say so, up from 53% last summer.

Americans are more divided over military action in Venezuela.

52% of people are against the US’s choice to use military force in Venezuela, while 48% are in favor. People were worried about the stability of the Venezuelan administration and believed the US military would be engaged for a long time.

There is more resistance (58%) to the US trying to regulate the activities of the Venezuelan government now that Maduro is no longer in charge. This is before Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s planned visit to the White House on Thursday. Strong opposition (31%) is more than strong support (13%) on the subject.

Most Americans don’t think that the US’s actions in Venezuela will lead to a stable administration there in a year. About two-thirds of them do think that the actions would lead to a long-term deployment of US soldiers there.

Partisan opinions on the first military action in Venezuela are the same: 80% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are against it, while 80% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are for it. Democrats, on the other hand, are more strongly against the US trying to dominate Venezuela’s government once Maduro is gone, and they agree more with Trump’s use of the military and attempts to make America more powerful over other nations.

A substantial majority of Americans who support the Democratic Party (58%) are against attempts to control Venezuela’s administration, while just 28% of Americans who support the Republican Party are firmly in favor.

The results also show that most Americans think that the US’s access to Venezuelan oil and a show of America’s military power were the main reasons for the US to take action in Venezuela. Fewer people think that some of the government’s reasons for action, like bringing Maduro to trial in the US or stopping drug trafficking to the US, were major reasons. Only 26% said that improving the lives of Venezuelans was a major reason the US decided to intervene.

