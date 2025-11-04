Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Neighbors Roast him with Skeleton Protest over Vaccine Claims

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself the focus of an unusual protest staged by his own neighbors, who used dark humor to criticize his controversial comments about vaccines and autism. According to The Daily Beast, residents in Kennedy’s neighborhood placed a skeleton on his front lawn, seated in a chair, holding a sign that read, “I wish I took my vaccine!”

The skeleton was accompanied by a small bottle of Tylenol and a mock gravestone inscribed with the words, “I did my own research.” The display was intended to mock Kennedy’s recent statements linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism—claims he later softened after backlash from medical professionals.

Christine Payne, one of Kennedy’s neighbors, told the outlet the protest quickly caught public attention. “We have people taking photos of it constantly,” Payne said, noting that the demonstration was designed to make a point about misinformation and public health.

Payne explained that the group used specific imagery to call out Kennedy’s repeated skepticism toward vaccines. “My son has autism, and a neighbor is very active in anti-vaccine efforts,” she said. “There is a small bottle of Tylenol also next to his feet because we’re very concerned about it affecting children.”

Kennedy has long been a divisive figure in public health discussions. His comments linking vaccines to autism and his questioning of COVID-19 vaccine safety have drawn criticism from scientists and health officials. While Kennedy later distanced himself from some of his earlier remarks, experts say his rhetoric continues to fuel distrust in vaccines and undermine efforts to promote immunization.

Health analysts have also pointed out that Kennedy’s stance undercuts former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative that expedited the development of COVID-19 vaccines. They argue that by spreading doubt about vaccine safety, Kennedy weakens public confidence in a major government achievement that saved lives during the pandemic.

The skeleton display, while meant as satire, highlights growing tension between Kennedy and his community. Neighbors say the installation reflects frustration with what they see as harmful public messaging from a national health leader.

As the figure remains on his lawn, the protest has become something of a local attraction, drawing visitors who stop to snap pictures and share them online. Whether Kennedy will respond to the display remains unclear, but his neighbors have made their message unmistakably clear.