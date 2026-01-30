Candace Owens drops alleged audio of Erika Kirk five days after husband’s assassination

Podcaster Candace Owens has released what she claims is leaked audio of Erika Kirk speaking to Turning Point USA employees just five days after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. The audio, which Owens played on her show, has intensified her ongoing criticism of Kirk’s widow and the organisation’s leadership.

According to Owens, the recording comes from a Zoom call held on September 16, shortly after Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025. Owens suggested the call’s tone was inappropriate given the timing, specifically noting that Erika laughed before addressing the staff.

“It is the general tone that is off-putting, it is the laughter that is off-putting, we are not even two weeks after watching your husband be assassinated,” Owens said after playing the audio. She repeated the criticism moments later, again emphasising the timing and what she described as an unsettling demeanour.

Owens claimed the audio was provided by Turning Point USA insiders. She has repeatedly said on her show that she does not believe the official account of Charlie Kirk’s death. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, but Owens has openly questioned whether Robinson acted alone or was even the killer.

In earlier episodes, Owens speculated that Robinson may have been involved but not responsible for the killing, and suggested far more elaborate theories. She has said she believes Kirk was taken out in a military-style operation, implied that Israel could have played a role, and claimed he was betrayed by people close to him.

In the newly surfaced Zoom call, Erika sought to reassure staff members amid the upheaval following her husband’s death. “I don’t want anyone to think their jobs in jeopardy because you’re family,” she said. “If you choose to leave, that’s different.”

Owens contrasted those comments with claims she has made in prior episodes, alleging that multiple Turning Point USA employees were fired after Charlie Kirk’s death without being given clear reasons. Earlier this month, Owens played what she described as audio from an employee who recorded themselves being fired from the organisation.

The podcaster has also accused TPUSA leadership of pressuring employees to demonstrate loyalty to Erika, who assumed the role of CEO following her husband’s death. In a post on X, Owens claimed that staff members were being questioned about their positions.

🚨What is going on at Turning Point right now should be termed the Scottsdale Witch Trials. I have now gathered first-person accounts that executives are dragging people into offices asking about their allegiance to Erika. Specifically, one person was told that an uber driver… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 22, 2026

“What is especially incredible is that NONE of my actual sources were terminated but these people were,” Owens wrote, suggesting retaliation against employees who were not aligned with Erika’s leadership.

Neither Erika Kirk nor Turning Point USA has publicly responded to Owens’ latest claims or the release of the alleged audio. The controversy marks the latest chapter in an increasingly public and bitter dispute, as Owens continues to challenge both the circumstances surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death and the direction of the organisation he founded.

Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) December 15, 2025

