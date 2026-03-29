Large ‘No Kings’ protest draws thousands in Trump Stronghold The Villages where voters strongly backed him

Florida’s The Villages has long been known as one of the most dependable Republican communities in the country. But on Saturday the massive retirement community looked very different as thousands gathered for its largest ever “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump’s administration.

The rally was part of the third wave of nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations. What caught many people’s attention was not just the size of the crowd but the fact that it happened in a place that strongly supported Trump.

The Villages retirement community in Florida have turned out in huge numbers for No Kings. William Steiner, our Villages correspondent, says that the turnout is twice as big as last year's. pic.twitter.com/ILpVagymm9 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 28, 2026

The Villages spreads across three Central Florida counties including Lake, Sumter, and Marion. All three voted comfortably for Trump in the 2024 election. Sumter County showed the strongest support with 68 percent of voters backing him.

Because of that history the turnout has raised eyebrows. When protests start growing inside a community so closely tied to the president it suggests that frustration with the administration may be reaching places where political opposition has usually been rare.

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Across the country the demonstrations were huge. According to No Kings organizers at least 8 million people joined protests at more than 3,300 events held in all 50 states and nearly every continent. Organizers say it was the largest single day of protests in United States history.

In The Villages the main protest lined Morse Boulevard near the entrance to Lake Sumter Landing. According to Villages News more than 5,500 demonstrators stood along the road holding signs and sharing their message with passing traffic.

Rochelle Larson of Villagers 4 Democracy said the turnout was the biggest the group has seen. Another protest at the Warm Springs and Marsh Bend intersection in The Villages South also brought out a large crowd.

That gathering drew about 1,250 protesters. Organizers said the turnout was three times higher than the second No Kings rally held there in October.

The event reached far beyond the people standing along the road. Organizers estimated that around 8,000 vehicles and 1,300 golf carts passed through the area which meant thousands of additional residents saw the protest as they drove by.

For many residents protests have slowly become more common over the past year. Saturday’s demonstration was simply the latest rally in a growing series of events happening in the community.

Still the setting made the moment stand out. The Villages has long been considered a reliable base of Republican support and a place where enthusiasm for Trump runs deep.

Seeing thousands of demonstrators gather there shows that the national political debate is now reaching even communities that were once seen as firmly in one camp.