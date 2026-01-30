“Waiting for Godot” Days in Chelsea: Keanu Reeves’ $45,000-a-Month Penthouse Heads Back to Market

While starring in Samuel Beckett’s 1953 existential play “Waiting for Godot” in recent months, Keanu Reeves was living quietly in a sleek Chelsea penthouse that is now returning to the market for $7.99 million, Gimme Shelter reports.

The stylish loft at 522 W. 22nd St. belongs to fellow Canadian Linda Evangelista, the iconic ’80s supermodel. Although Evangelista has largely stepped out of the public eye in recent years, she did share a personal milestone last June, posting a photo of her son Augustin graduating from high school.

Augustin’s father, François-Henri Pinault, attended the celebration alongside his wife, Salma Hayek, with reports noting that Evangelista and Hayek have formed a close bond through their blended family.

(Photo by Nina Poon/ New York Post)

Reeves reportedly paid about $45,000 a month to rent the sprawling penthouse during his stay in New York, sources told Gimme Shelter. The property was last listed in April for $8.19 million and is now coming back to market at a slightly reduced price.

Despite their high profiles, Reeves and his longtime partner, Alexandra Grant, managed to keep their Chelsea rental under the radar. This came even as Grant occasionally shared glimpses of their time in New York, including a recent date-night skate in front of Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree.

(Photo by Nina Poon/ New York Post)

Outside of New York, the couple also shares Reeves’s longtime cliffside home in the Hollywood Hills. He purchased the property for around $5 million in 2003 after years of living out of hotels, including extended stays at the legendary Chateau Marmont Hotel.

The 5,600-square-foot residence sits in the coveted Bird Streets neighborhood, known for its sweeping views and celebrity residents. Evangelista’s Chelsea penthouse is equally impressive. The fashionable aerie includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, all within a six-story elevator building.

(Photo by Nina Poon/ New York Post)

Spanning 4,022 square feet, the loft boasts an open layout, accented by polished concrete floors and ceilings reaching up to 13 feet high. An open eat-in chef’s kitchen features exposed brick, while the great room offers three exposures, skylights, and a fireplace.

The corner primary suite includes views of the High Line, a spa-like bathroom, and a dressing room outfitted with six floor-to-ceiling custom closets. Three additional bedrooms can easily double as guest rooms, home offices, or creative studios.

(Photo by Nina Poon/ New York Post)

Evangelista purchased the home for $1.4 million in 2001, according to city records. The current listing is held by Steve Gold of Corcoran.

