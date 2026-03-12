Jeffrey Epstein Confessed to Having a Secret Child in Bombshell Files Released by the Department of Justice

Newly released documents from the Department of Justice have exposed a disturbing claim made by Jeffrey Epstein to one of his victims: that he had fathered a child.

According to an FBI interview summarised in the files, a woman who says the disgraced financier sexually abused her for years told investigators about a specific incident inside his New York mansion. During this encounter, Epstein pointed to a photograph of a blonde woman on a beach and alleged she was the mother of his offspring.

“Epstein told (redacted) that this was the mother of his child,” the report read. “Epstein told that this woman was perfect. Epstein told that her husband will be very lucky.”

The victim, who was just 16 and a virgin when she first met Epstein in 2005, stated that a sculpted mould of this woman’s torso was also on display in the townhouse. The claim has reignited long-held speculation about whether the convicted paedophile successfully had a child, an idea that has followed him for years.

Reports have previously detailed Epstein’s alleged obsession with transhumanism and a desire to spread his DNA. This was echoed by several accusers. Virginia Giuffre, who died in April 2025 at age 41, wrote in her posthumous memoir about his request for her to be a surrogate.

“There was no way I wanted to bring a child into the world for them to raise. What if the baby were female?” she wrote, questioning if the child would eventually be abused.

Another accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, detailed a similar request in a deposition, and an FBI interview with a different woman also claimed Epstein wanted her to have his baby.

The files also included photographs of Epstein with unidentified infants. In one, he is seen smiling with his hand on the waist of a woman holding a baby. In others, he is pictured holding a child, though the faces are redacted.

Handwritten notes from an Epstein victim reveal her claim that the disgraced financier raised the idea of having a child with her during a visit to his Palm Beach mansion(Image: U.S. Department of Justice)

These rumors intensified last month following the release of emails from his former friend, Sarah Ferguson. The Duchess of York wrote to Epstein in September 2011, stating, “Don’t know if you are still on this bbm [BlackBerry Messenger] but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy.

Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx.” Epstein’s disturbing interest in having a child was reported in detail in a New York Times report from 2019,

Despite these accounts, Epstein’s brother, Mark, has consistently denied that the billionaire ever fathered a child. The victim who provided this latest account spoke to the FBI in January 2020, five months after Epstein’s death in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

As we said a week ago, the Department of Justice reviewed public allegations that 302 documents originally produced to Ghislaine Maxwell in discovery of her criminal case were missing from the EFTA library. As we have consistently done, if any member of the public reported… https://t.co/y7snlxbT0K — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) March 5, 2026

