Six immigration officers charged after allegedly stealing cash from small boat migrants at dover

Five immigration officers have been accused of stealing cash from migrants arriving in the UK on small boats, with a court hearing claiming that the alleged offences took place as migrants were processed at Dover.

Besmir Matera, 36, Jack Mitchell, 33, Lee-Ann Evanson, 42, John Bernthal, 53, and Ben Edwardes, 45, have all been charged with conspiracy to steal following a Home Office investigation. A sixth officer, David Grundy, 43, was charged at the same time with money laundering offences linked to the alleged thefts.

The charges relate to an investigation carried out by Home Office anti-corruption officers between August 2021 and November 2022. Prosecutors allege that the group targeted migrants arriving by small boats, taking advantage of their access to holding areas and seized property.

Matera faces additional charges beyond the alleged conspiracy. He is accused of entering the UK illegally between July 2003 and March 2004 after forging an asylum application using a false name, date of birth, and nationality. The court heard that although Matera entered the country on a school trip, he told authorities he was from Kosovo.

He was also charged with possessing false passports between 2011 and 2022, as well as a false driving licence between 2018 and 2022. All six defendants, who are from London, Berkshire, Surrey, and Kent, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

During the hearing, prosecutor Ms Earis outlined the Crown’s case. “At the time of these offences, these defendants were colleagues working in the immigration enforcement clandestine operation response team, dealing with migrants arriving on small boats across the channel,” she said.

She added: “The Crown alleges that they conspired together to steal cash from migrants on small boats.” According to the prosecution, many migrants arrive in the UK carrying significant sums of money. “When the defendants became aware of that, they worked together to take that money from the cells and share it,” Ms Earis told the court.

“The converting criminal property relates to taking that money elsewhere after.” The court heard that Grundy’s money laundering charge relates to allegedly handling and moving the stolen cash following the thefts.

District Judge Paul Goldspring told the defendants that the charges they face are serious and will be handled by a higher court. “Each of you will enjoy your bail,” he said. “If you do not turn up at your next hearing, you will be committing a separate offence which will be treated more seriously.”

All six defendants were granted conditional bail, with strict instructions not to contact any prosecution witnesses. The case will now move to Southwark Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing is scheduled for February 26.

The allegations have raised serious questions about misconduct within immigration enforcement, as the case continues through the courts.

