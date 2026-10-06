Woman and boyfriend accused of plotting to move to Texas to kill her sister

A woman and her boyfriend are behind bars after they allegedly plotted to move from Florida to Texas so they could kill her sister and steal her wallet and car.

Alaya Jones, 20, and Kaleb Maglott, 25, are charged with capital murder in the death of 27-year-old Aveyia Webb in Houston. Court records say the pair allegedly robbed and killed Webb.

Family members told local ABC that they discovered Webb on Thursday, shot to death on the couch of her apartment in the 8100 block of Richmond Avenue. An aunt mcuk to check on Webb because she wasx’k responding to messages.

Relatives said Jones had been living in Florida with Maglott. She told them she wanted to move back to Houston to be closer to family and friends.

However, text messages between Jones and her boyfriend allegedly revealed a more sinister motive.

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“They bought a gun in Florida, came here [to], verbatim, ‘Kill Aveyia and take her stuff.’ And that was found on Alaya’s phone,” Webb’s aunt Edie Smith-Anderson told KTRK.

After killing Webb and stealing her wallet, Jones and Maglott drove off in the victim’s car, family members say. Houston police arrested the suspects later that day.

“We would have never thought we had to protect her from her own little sister,” Smith-Anderson said.

Webb’s aunt, Beverly Hobbs, said the victim, a hairstylist, was known for her positivity and was about to start pharmacy school.

“She was ready to take on the world, and her light was taken out by not a stranger, but her family member, someone that she would have done anything for,” Hobbs said. “She had so many things going for her — that’s what makes this so hard.”

Jones and Maglott are being held in the Harris County Jail without bond. Their next court date was not immediately listed.