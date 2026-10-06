Blake Lively ‘devastated’ watching Taylor Swift’s friendship with Dakota Johnson, sources claim

Blake Lively may be discovering that friendship breakups can hurt even more when there is no actual breakup announcement.

According to sources speaking to Rob Shutter, Taylor Swift’s increasingly public friendship with Dakota Johnson has reportedly been difficult for Lively to watch, especially as the actress once considered Swift one of her closest confidantes.

“Blake was devastated watching it,” a source explained. “Taylor wasn’t just supporting Dakota privately. She walked onto that stage and showed millions of people how close they are. Blake couldn’t help wondering: Does Taylor know exactly how much this will hurt me?”

The moment in question came when Swift made a surprise appearance during Johnson’s Saturday Night Live monologue, jokingly presenting herself as the actress’ “literal therapist.”

The appearance reportedly hit Lively harder because she and Johnson were never particularly close, even though both are part of Swift’s wider social circle.

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Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“They tolerated each other for Taylor,” an insider shared. “There was always tension. That’s why seeing Dakota apparently take Blake’s place feels particularly brutal.”

That raises the question of whether Swift is deliberately trying to send a message. Another source is not convinced.

“Maybe Taylor isn’t sending Blake any message at all,” the insider said. “Maybe she simply loves Dakota. Blake has to accept that Taylor’s life no longer revolves around their friendship.”

Perhaps that is what makes the situation sting most. There is no public feud, no dramatic statement and no revenge track. Swift is simply seen enjoying a friendship that has moved into the spotlight.

According to the source, that may be the hardest part for Lively to accept. “Blake could cope with Taylor being furious,” the source added. “What she can’t cope with is Taylor being completely fine without her.”