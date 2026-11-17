An Indiana boy with autism spent nights alone in a freezing camper with no working water, no proper bedding and only a space heater sitting dangerously close to piles of trash and clothing, cops say.

Gloria Rittenberry, 49, is charged with neglect of a dependent following an investigation at a property in Vanderburgh County where she and the boy live, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

WFIE reports that Rittenberry is the victim’s mother, and that the owner of the residence allowed them to stay there. According to the affidavit, deputies and a Department of Child Services caseworker went to the property on Friday night after receiving a report that a juvenile was living in a camper outside without heat or water.

“Gloria Rittenberry came to the door and stated [her son] was in fact in the camper,” the affidavit says, citing information provided by a deputy who was there. “Once inside we located [her son] asleep on the bed. The bed was covered with clothes and trash as well as old fries. I could see old empty condiment packages and more old food laying under the mattress. The mattress appeared dirty and had no sheets or covering on the bed. The entire camper was cold and the only heat source was a space heater.”

In other parts of the camper, investigators allegedly spotted old food and beer cans on the floor, a refrigerator holding only a small amount of food, and a stove buried in trash that appeared unusable.

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The bathroom was similarly in disarray, with investigators finding garbage piled up in the room and the sink overflowing, according to the affidavit. There was allegedly no running water either.

“The entire camper had a rancid odor,” the affidavit says. “I observed a box of Crumble [sic] cookies laying on the counter that appeared to have mold on the outside of the box. I further observed a hole in the ceiling with two exposed wires hanging from the ceiling.”

Rittenberry told investigators she stayed “wherever [the child] stays,” according to police. “They often stay inside the house, but sometimes in the camper,” Rittenberry allegedly claimed.

Inside the home, investigators say it was “cluttered,” but there was food, heat and running water. Rittenberry acknowledged that her child was autistic and said he was fed daily and showered “two or three times per week,” according to the affidavit.

The boy allegedly told investigators that “it gets cold” at night and “he is not allowed to sleep inside.” He said that he “stays outside by himself” and has to “get up in the middle of the night” and walk from the camper into the house to get any water he needs, according to the affidavit.

Rittenberry denied using drugs and agreed to take an oral swab test, which came back negative, according to the report. When asked about the child’s medication, she said she had just gotten it that day and that he had taken it.

A judge set bond at $1 million and prohibited Rittenberry from having contact with her child without express permission from the Department of Child Services or the court. She is due to appear in court Wednesday.