Khloé Kardashian has discussed the possibility that she may be demisexual and shared her views on open relationships during an episode of her Khloé In Wonderland podcast.

The reality star, 42, released the episode on Wednesday, November 18, alongside longtime family friend and publicist Simon Huck.

During their conversation, Kardashian spoke about her current dating life and asked Huck to “be on the lookout for me”.

Huck revealed that his therapist had recently described him as demisexual and suggested Kardashian might identify with the term too.

He explained, “A demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they’ve first established an emotional relationship.”

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He added that casual encounters could be difficult for someone who is demisexual. Kardashian said she could not remember ever having a one-night stand before responding, “I’m a demi? Wow.”

The Good American founder also explained why she has been hesitant to pursue a new relationship.

She said she was in a good place in her life but worried about repeating experiences from previous relationships.

Kardashian shares daughter True, eight, and son Tatum, four, with ex Tristan Thompson. She was also previously married to Lamar Odom.

“I just want to be kissed sometimes,” she said, adding that she would appreciate something as simple as a “normal nice hug”.

The conversation also turned to open relationships. Kardashian said she could theoretically consider one if both partners agreed on clear rules and boundaries.

She expressed frustration with partners who claim to be committed but subsequently cheat.

“What I’m not okay with is the lying. Let me decide,” she said.

However, Kardashian added that she would “probably not” want an open relationship after dating someone for six months.

She said she nevertheless liked having the choice rather than being kept unaware of a partner’s intentions.