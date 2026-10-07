Gypsy Rose Blanchard breaks silence on alleged harassment faced by Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has shared screenshots she says document years of online bullying and harassment directed at her late partner, Ken Urker, before his death.

Urker, 34, was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on Oct. 1, his 34th birthday. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has said investigators have found no evidence of foul play so far, although the investigation remains ongoing.

Blanchard, 35, who shared daughter Aurora with Urker, posted what she described as examples of alleged harassment on social media. She said the screenshots represent only a small portion of an evidence log documenting what she described as cyberbullying, ridicule, allegations and targeted harassment.

According to Blanchard, many of the posts came from the same Reddit forum and included comments about Urker’s appearance, sexuality and relationship with her.

(Photo by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram)

Blanchard said the alleged harassment accumulated over several years and urged people to remember that those targeted online are real people. She also shared photos of Urker and their daughter while describing him as “our world” and Aurora’s father.

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The posts are part of Blanchard’s campaign for Kenan’s Law, a proposed measure intended to strengthen accountability for repeated harassment on social media platforms. She previously shared a Change.org petition supporting the proposal and said she has contacted a New Orleans lawyer to help refine the idea.

Blanchard told PEOPLE that she wants accountability from social media platforms and individuals who repeatedly target and harass others online. She said she hopes speaking publicly about Urker’s experience can help prevent similar situations involving other families.

Blanchard and Urker first became engaged in 2018 and later reconciled several times. They reconnected after Blanchard’s 2024 divorce from Ryan Anderson.