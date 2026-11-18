First Lady Melania Trump could face a trademark dispute after an American businesswoman based in Scotland began exploring legal options over the name of her newly launched women’s business initiative.

Jennifer Forbes Iannolo, who established Imperia Global in 2015, has revealed that she is consulting legal experts after Melania introduced a similar platform under the name Imperia.

Speaking to The Times, the entrepreneur confirmed that she has been discussing the matter with a trademark attorney and other advisers to determine how best to protect her company’s identity.

The controversy emerged following the first lady’s September 23 launch of Imperia at the New York Stock Exchange.

The initiative aims to connect influential women in business and create opportunities for female entrepreneurs and executives.

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Melania’s adviser Marc Beckman described the project as a “Davos for Women,” highlighting its ambition to bring together prominent female business leaders.

The launch attracted senior representatives from major corporations, including Bank of America, IBM and Intel.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

However, the initiative’s name has raised concerns for Forbes Iannolo, whose company has operated under the Imperia Global brand for more than a decade.

Despite the similarities, the businesswoman said she has not received any communication from the White House regarding the issue.

She also made clear that she does not intend to rush into legal proceedings without carefully examining her options.

“I don’t believe it is smart to be reactive in situations like this,” she said.

The situation carries an additional personal significance for Forbes Iannolo, who relocated to Aberdeen in June 2025 after changes to diversity, equity and inclusion policies under President Donald Trump’s administration affected her business.

Describing the financial consequences, she said: “I had hundreds of thousands of dollars in proposals disappear almost overnight, just gone.”

Her company has since significantly reduced its activities and is now registered in Britain, according to her account.

Interestingly, Imperia Global previously received recognition during Trump’s first presidency.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

A State Department initiative overseen by Ivanka Trump invited Forbes Iannolo to represent her business at international events, creating an unexpected connection between the entrepreneur and the president’s family.

Explaining the thinking behind her company’s identity, Forbes Iannolo said she selected the name to “flip the idea of imperialism on its head,” transforming its traditional association with conquest into a message of female empowerment.

The business also developed its own signature colour, known as Imperia Blue.

Meanwhile, Melania’s initiative has attracted criticism over its focus on advancing women in business while her husband’s administration has pursued restrictions on diversity and inclusion programmes.

For now, Forbes Iannolo is continuing to assess her legal position, and no formal trademark challenge has been confirmed.