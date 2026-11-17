King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly facing growing tension in their marriage, with family concerns, health challenges and the pressures of royal duties said to be affecting their relationship.

The royal couple recently attracted attention following an awkward moment during their Caribbean tour, when Camilla was seen laughing as her husband struggled with heavy rain.

The incident reportedly took place during their visit to Antigua and Barbuda, where the King and Queen were greeted by an unexpected downpour.

While Camilla managed to secure her umbrella and protect herself from the rain, Charles was left getting drenched. The Queen appeared amused by the situation and could not hold back her laughter.

Although the moment might have seemed harmless to onlookers, a source has claimed that the monarch was less than pleased with his wife’s reaction.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

According to New Idea, Charles has become increasingly sensitive to Camilla’s playful behaviour, particularly when it happens during public engagements.

An insider suggested that the Queen’s sense of humour, which once helped ease the King’s worries and frustrations, has recently become a source of irritation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Ciampino Airport (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“What used to be one of her most endearing traits has become nothing but an irritant for Charles these days,” the source shared. “He’s been waiting so long to be King; he wanted to have a short, flawless but impactful reign, but it doesn’t help if his plus one is always giggling at his calamities.”

The remarks suggest that Charles may be finding it difficult to balance the demands of his position with the lighter moments that have long been part of his relationship with Camilla.

The King spent decades preparing for the throne before becoming monarch, and his reign has since brought considerable personal and public responsibilities.

With ongoing concerns surrounding his health and tensions within the wider royal family, the pressure of maintaining a successful reign is reportedly weighing on him.

Camilla, meanwhile, has often been recognised for her relaxed personality and ability to bring humour into serious situations.

Her playful nature has previously been viewed as a source of comfort for Charles, particularly during demanding royal engagements.

However, the latest claims suggest that their different reactions to uncomfortable situations may now be creating friction rather than easing tensions.

The source further alleged that Charles has not “forgiven” the Queen for laughing at him in public, indicating that the incident may have left a lasting impression.

Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023

Despite the reported disagreement, there has been no public confirmation from Buckingham Palace that the incident caused a serious dispute between the King and Queen.

The claims remain based on an unnamed insider’s account, and neither Charles nor Camilla has publicly addressed the alleged tension.

For now, the rainy encounter has sparked fresh speculation about how the pressures of royal life may be influencing the couple’s relationship.