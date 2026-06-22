Parents accused of leaving 6-month-old alone on beach enter deferred prosecution deal

A Texas couple accused of leaving their 6-month-old baby unattended in a tent on a Florida beach while taking a walk with their three other children could have their charges dismissed after entering a deferred prosecution agreement.

Brian Wilks, 41, and his wife, Sara Wilks, 37, had been facing charges of child neglect without great bodily harm. Under the agreement, the couple must complete 25 hours of community service, attend a parenting class, and avoid being arrested for the next year.

Prosecutors will drop the charges if the couple successfully completes all the conditions of the agreement. The incident came to the attention of authorities after beachgoers noticed the infant alone inside a tent and called 911.

“I am calling regarding a child that has been unattended, a baby it’s probably like 6 months, maybe 5 months,” the caller said.

Deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene to check on the baby. Witnesses told authorities that the child’s parents had walked away with their other children and had not returned for a significant amount of time, according to body-camera footage obtained by Law&Crime.

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“They probably have been gone an hour,” one witness said. The couple eventually returned to the tent, where deputies questioned them about why the infant had been left unattended. “This is a big, big issue,” a deputy said.

The parents reportedly claimed that they had remained nearby. However, witnesses at the beach disputed their account, saying the couple had been away from the area.

Deputies arrested Brian and Sara Wilks following the incident. The Florida Department of Children and Families temporarily took custody of the couple’s children while authorities arranged for relatives to collect them.

“While deputies waited for South Walton Fire District personnel to arrive and assess the infant, the parents returned to the scene, where both admitted to placing the child under the tent for a nap before leaving with their other children, claiming they lost track of time,” a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the parents were visiting Florida from Texas when the incident occurred. No serious injury to the baby was reported in the information released by officials.

The deferred prosecution agreement allows the couple to avoid further criminal proceedings if they comply with its terms for the required period. Failure to complete the parenting class and community service, or an arrest during the next year, could allow prosecutors to resume the case.

“This incident serves as a reminder that even brief moments of inattention can have serious consequences and can sometimes lead to tragic outcomes,” the press release said.