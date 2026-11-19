Dua Lipa has travelled to Los Angeles for a series of secret photoshoots as preparations gather pace for her fourth studio album, expected to arrive in early 2027.

According to The Sun, the British singer and her team flew to California last week to work on promotional visuals for the upcoming record.

A music insider told the publication that the album is almost complete, with attention now turning to its launch campaign.

“Dua has pretty much completed the album and now she is working on the visuals with her team,” the source said.

The insider added that new music is expected early next year, with the campaign building towards Lipa’s headline appearance at Coachella in April 2027.

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Photo Source: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The singer is reportedly a major priority for her record label, with significant investment going into the new release.

Lipa’s last studio album, Radical Optimism, arrived in 2024. She followed it with an extensive world tour featuring more than 80 stadium shows.

The singer has also reportedly worked with producer and songwriter Mark Ronson, who previously collaborated with her on the hit singles “Dance the Night” and “Electricity”.

In August, Lipa discussed how her personal life could influence the new material, following her marriage to actor Callum Turner.

“I’m interested in the complexities of a relationship, its quieter aspects, the little things.”

Her comments suggest the upcoming album may explore a different perspective on relationships, focusing on the experience of finding lasting love rather than heartbreak.