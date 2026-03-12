Trump’s “No New Wars” Promise Backfires as Some Supporters Speak Out After Iran Attacks

During his 2024 election night victory speech, Donald Trump promised supporters that his presidency would be defined by avoiding military conflicts.

“I’m not gonna start a war. I’m gonna stop wars.”

At the time, Trump positioned himself as a peace-focused candidate in contrast to Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. He described himself as the “candidate of peace” and warned that a Harris presidency would bring continued military conflicts.

“If Kamala wins, only death and destruction await because she is the candidate of endless wars,” he said. “I am the candidate of peace… I am peace.”

Live apology former MAGA voter admits regret over his support for the president. (Photo by Getty Images)

Trump repeated that theme again during his inaugural address, saying his success as president would partly be judged by how many wars the United States avoided.

“We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end — and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.”

Those past statements are now being revisited after the U.S., alongside Israel, launched military operations against Iran in what Trump called “Operation Epic Fury,” promising “devastating strikes” across the region.

Iran has claimed that at least 1,255 people have been killed since the attacks began, including around 200 children, according to Al Jazeera.

The situation has sparked debate online, including among conservatives who previously supported Trump. On the subreddit r/AskConservatives, one user asked: “How many of you are upset that Trump lied about ‘no new wars’?”

The question prompted a wide range of responses from people identifying as conservatives, some expressing frustration and others taking a more cautious stance.

As Prices Climb, Trump Faces Growing Doubts From Voters in Swing State (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“I really think the Republicans have lost so many people that supported them in 2024 and are about to get absolutely obliterated in the midterms. The skyrocketing gas prices alone are going to doom them. Not to mention the mishandling of the Epstein files.”

“I’ll be honest, I have always been in the never-Trumper camp. I voted for Haley. I have come to think of the first Trump term as catching your kid smoking cigarettes. This second term, where he has had no guard rails and chosen only yes-men, I have decided, is like saying to your kid, ‘Oh, so you like smoking? Let’s sit here on the back porch and smoke the whole pack together.’ This is us smoking the whole pack together.”

Others said they felt misled by campaign promises.

“I am because I voted for him under the pretense of him not sending Americans to die in wars for Israel, and I was wrong in that regard, I will admit.”

Still, some commenters argued it was too early to judge the long-term consequences.

“Time will tell. If this turns into another 20-year, $5-trillion, 7,000-American casualty war that replaces Taliban rule with Taliban rule, I will be very upset. Right now it’s too early to say.”

Another commenter expressed mixed feelings about the conflict.

“I’m not gonna start a war”: Trump’s words return to haunt him after ‘Operation Epic Fury’ (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

“Don’t like that the US got involved with Iran, but I’m glad the ‘supreme leader’ there is gone. I hope for a brighter future for Iran, and a short time of US involvement.”

Others voiced broader concerns about foreign policy decisions and government accountability.

“My wife said, ‘I’m done with him.’ She mentioned the Epstein files… After that, he said he wasn’t going to start wars, especially with Iran, and instead became a puppet of Israel and started this war.”

Some respondents were more blunt about their expectations.

“Upset isn’t the right word since I knew in advance he was lying. I’m not mad, just disappointed.”

The online discussion reflects growing debate among some conservative voters about Trump’s campaign promises and the direction of U.S. foreign policy.