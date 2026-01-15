Protests erupt after Federal agent shoots man in the leg

Federal law enforcement arrived at the intersection of North Lyndale Avenue and 25th Avenue in response to a shooting incident in which a federal agent had shot a guy in the leg. A crowd had collected in the vicinity of the shooting. The gathering was agitated and disorderly, and protesters were using horns and whistles.

After departing the scene, at least one ambulance was seen leaving. According to a statement that was published on social media by the City of Minneapolis, “This evening, federal immigration enforcement agents shot one adult male in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North.” He seemed to have injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, so he was sent to a nearby hospital.

Anger is something that we are aware of. We request that the general population maintain their composure. Once again, the City of Minneapolis is demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) leave the city and state immediately. Our communities of immigrants and refugees are in our thoughts and prayers; please know that you have our complete support.

State investigators have been on the scene in North Minneapolis.



I know you’re angry. I’m angry. What Donald Trump wants is violence in the streets.



But Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace.



Don’t give him what he wants. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 15, 2026

In a statement, authorities from the Department of Homeland Security said that the incident started at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, when federal law enforcement officers performed a “targeted traffic stop” on a person who was from Venezuela. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the individual left the area in his wrecked car and then escaped.

When federal officials finally caught up with the individual, “the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.”As the cop was being attacked by three people, he fired defensive bullets in order to protect his life and safety. He was afraid for his life and wanted to protect himself.

According to the statement released by the Department of Homeland Security, the original individual was struck in the leg. According to the Department of Homeland Security, both the officer and the person are now being treated at the hospital, and two more individuals have been taken into custody.

A video that was uploaded on social media and published by State Senator Erin Maye Quade is alleged to show the family of the guy who was shot calling 911. In the video, a lady can be heard claiming in Spanish that ICE officials shot her husband in the leg. The agent, she said, had been following her husband and had struck his car. She also claimed that agents had tried to enter their house but were unsuccessful.

A 911 call was received at 6:51 p.m. for an adult male who had been shot, according to the Chief of Police of Minneapolis, Brian O’Hara, who spoke to the media. On Wednesday evening, he described the mob’s actions as “unlawful.”

Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, called the current situation involving federal law enforcement “unsustainable.” Additionally, he urged people to demonstrate peacefully, but he also said he understands why people are furious and fearful. People who are wearing masks are picking up residents of the United States of America off the street.

That is not the way that things ought to be done in any city in the United States of America. According to Frey, “that is not who we are, and that is not America for you.” “As a result, I am requesting peace. Each and every person has a part in bringing about that peace. In an effort to preserve it, we will do everything possible.

There were at least one hundred individuals present at the incident, where the police were using pepper spray, pepper balls, and flash bangs to disperse pepper spray, while protesters were hurling items at the agents. The event takes place one week after Renee Good, 37 years old, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in the south Minneapolis neighborhood.

Over the last month, the number of federal agents stationed in the Twin Cities has increased significantly, leading to numerous demonstrations. The leaders of Minnesota have filed a lawsuit to stop the recent increase in the Department of Homeland Security’s personnel.

Shortly after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported the incident had begun, Governor Tim Walz delivered a speech to the people of Minnesota, once again urging federal officers to leave the state.

