FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend Fired After Threatening Director Kash Patel

Former FBI agent Steve Friend, who gained attention as a whistleblower under the Biden administration, has been ousted from the FBI once again after issuing disturbing comments about FBI Director Kash Patel. The incident occurred last week during a podcast appearance hosted by former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin.

A friend, who became a prominent figure after being suspended by the FBI for raising concerns about the Jan. 6 investigation, recently rejoined the bureau in October 2023 after a tumultuous period. His return followed a high-profile settlement with the FBI, allowing him to resume his position after his suspension in August 2022.

However, he had not been cleared for a background check and was not yet performing his duties at the FBI’s Jacksonville office. The catalyst for Friend’s ouster came when he made threatening remarks about Patel during his appearance on The Kyle Seraphin Show on December 5.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Friend, while discussing conspiracy theories about Patel’s role in a supposed cover-up involving the arrest of alleged DC pipe bomber Brian Cole Jr., made chilling statements suggesting “God’s wrath” would befall Patel. Friend said, “You better pray to Gaia or Vishnu or whatever your maker is, that real Steve Friend is never in a position to be an instrument of God’s wrath, because I will be merciful: I won’t give you a trial and a hanging… I’ll allow you to breathe every breath that your body will have for the rest of its natural life inside of a box.”

Though Friend did not directly name Patel, his comments were widely interpreted as an allusion to the FBI director. Patel, who was raised in a Hindu household, was referred to in a veiled reference to Vishnu, a Hindu god, which raised further alarms, reports the NY Post.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The rhetoric alarmed FBI officials, leading to an internal investigation. Friend was summoned to the FBI Jacksonville field office, where he had been required to report in person since December 11. The troubling comments, combined with Friend’s history of publicly criticising the FBI, violated bureau policies, which prohibit employees from speaking publicly about the agency’s work without authorisation.

FBI Director James Comey shaking hands with FBI Special Agent Stephen Friend while presenting him with credentials.

This latest incident adds to a series of public outbursts by Friend, including a controversial interview with Russian-backed media outlet RT in December 2022, while he was still technically suspended. His actions had already strained his relationship with Empower Oversight, the organisation that had fought for his reinstatement.

The group fired him as a client the same day of his podcast appearance, citing his refusal to adhere to legal advice and FBI policies. Friend’s actions, coupled with his previous violations, ultimately led to his ousting from the FBI just months after his reinstatement under President Trump.

DONORS BEWARE: @EMPOWR_us has given "termination of representation" notice to FBI whistleblower @RealStevefriend DESPITE highlighting their failures in writing.



I believe this "whistleblower organization" cares more about ACCESS to power than standing for what's right.



They… pic.twitter.com/M9I585gGar — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) December 8, 2025

READ NEXT