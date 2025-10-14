Kaiser Permanente Workers in California and Hawaii Begin Major Strike after Talks Collapse

Thousands of registered nurses and other health professionals with Kaiser Permanente hit the picket lines Tuesday morning in California and Hawaii, launching a five-day strike after contract talks failed to deliver the deal they were hoping for.

The workers, represented by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, started picketing around 7 a.m. at major locations, including Kaiser South Bay Medical Center in Harbor City, Kaiser Woodland Hills Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley, and Kaiser Baldwin Park Medical Center in South Los Angeles.

AFSCME President Lee Saunders is also expected to visit striking workers at Kaiser Downey Medical Center later Tuesday afternoon to show support.

The strike includes registered nurses, pharmacists, nurse anesthetists, midwives, physician assistants, therapists, dietitians, and other specialized healthcare professionals.

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers across the Bay Area and beyond are set to strike on Tuesday (Photo by

ABC7 News Bay Area / YouTube)

“We do not take the decision to strike lightly. A strike is always a last resort, reached only after every other option has been exhausted,” the union said in a statement Sunday. “Over the past several months, our bargaining teams have met with Kaiser Permanente at both the local and national tables in good faith.”

The union says it agreed to mediation in hopes of reaching a breakthrough, but claims Kaiser still hasn’t offered a fair contract that meets the needs of frontline workers. “Despite these efforts, Kaiser has not agreed to a contract that delivers on the core priorities of the frontline health care professionals who make Kaiser work every day. We’re speaking up for better care,” the union said.

Kaiser Permanente, meanwhile, says it’s prepared to keep hospitals and clinics open throughout the strike. The company confirmed it has contingency plans in place, including shifting some appointments to virtual care and rescheduling elective surgeries or non-urgent procedures if needed.

Kaiser said its facilities will be staffed by physicians, managers, and trained employees, and that about 7,600 temporary nurses, clinicians, and other professionals—many of whom have worked with Kaiser before—are being brought in to fill staffing gaps. Over 1,000 Kaiser employees have also volunteered to work at strike locations to help maintain operations.

“We remain committed to bargaining in good faith for a fair agreement that balances fair pay with high-quality, affordable care,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We will continue providing the care our members rely on while honoring employees and protecting patients.”

The company says the main dispute centers on wages. According to Kaiser, employees represented by the Alliance of Health Care Unions already earn about 16% more than peers in similar positions elsewhere. Kaiser says its latest offer includes a 21.5% raise over four years, plus better medical and pension benefits.

But the union argues that the company can afford more, citing Kaiser’s financial reserves, which grew from $44 billion in 2021 to $66 billion in 2024. “This is not a money problem. It’s a priority problem,” the union said.

Union leaders say their proposed 25% wage increase over four years is meant to keep up with the rising cost of living and inflation, which has jumped more than 18% since their last deal. “We’re not asking for special treatment — we’re asking for equal treatment,” the Alliance said. “Our proposal is designed to restore what was lost, keep pace with the cost of living, and recognize the value of our members’ labor.”

Kaiser expects to resume normal operations once the strike ends Sunday morning, but with both sides standing firm, it’s unclear how soon an agreement might be reached.