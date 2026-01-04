Wisconsin Couple charged after 8 children found living in neglectful conditions inside a dirty, drug-filled RV

A couple in Wisconsin is facing a long list of charges after authorities say their eight children were found living in unsafe and neglectful conditions inside a dirty RV where drugs were easily accessible.

Wilber Copeland, 42, and Megan Cis, 33, were arrested on Friday, December 12, after Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that raised immediate concerns about the children’s welfare. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Wausau Daily Herald, a woman contacted authorities after one of her neighbor’s children came to her home asking for food.

The child reportedly told the neighbor that their parents were not home and that there was no food inside the RV where the family lived. Deputies later identified the parents as Copeland and Cis and went to check on the situation.

When deputies arrived at the RV, they found what was described as extremely poor living conditions. The RV was heated by propane, but while Copeland and Cis’s bedroom was warm, the area where the children slept did not have adequate heat. Deputies also reported finding rotten food, dog feces and marijuana scattered throughout the space.

Couple Accused of Abusing 8 Children After Neighbor’s Call Sparks Investigation. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the complaint, the children told deputies they were often ordered to clean the RV while their parents were away. They said they would be spanked if the chores were not done. At the time deputies arrived, Cis was reportedly at McDonald’s picking up food for the family.

As deputies continued speaking with the children, more serious allegations emerged. The children claimed Cis was physically abusive. They described one incident in which Cis allegedly lifted one child by her sweatshirt, choked her and punched her in the ribs. According to the siblings, the child ended up with a black eye after the encounter.

The children also told deputies that Cis would kick them in the ankles if they failed to take one of the family’s six dogs outside when told to do so. Deputies documented these statements as part of their investigation.

The allegations did not stop there. The children claimed both Copeland and Cis warned them they would be in trouble if they did not lie to police about what was happening inside the home.

When Copeland and Cis returned to the RV, deputies searched the residence. During that search, authorities said they found three bags of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia left throughout the RV, accessible to the children.

Both Copeland and Cis were charged with eight counts of child neglect, being a party to the crime of intimidating a victim, possession of THC and possession of paraphernalia. Cis was also charged with one count of child abuse.

According to the Wausau Daily Herald, Cis was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and released the following day, Saturday, December 13, after posting a $2,500 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on January 12, 2026.

Copeland remains in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on a $5,000 bond, Us Weekly confirmed. He is scheduled to be arraigned on January 28, 2026.

At this time, it is unclear whether either Copeland or Cis has entered a plea or obtained legal representation. The case remains ongoing as authorities continue to address the serious allegations involving the welfare of the children.