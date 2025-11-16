14 Year Old Boy Celebrates Reunion with Football Hero Following Heart Transplant Journey

A young Panthers fan got the kind of Sunday most kids only dream about, and it all started with a moment he shared years ago with a Carolina Panthers legend. Fourteen year old Bryson Shupe first met Greg Olsen during one of the hardest chapters of his life.

Bryson was a heart transplant patient at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, and at the same time one of Olsen’s sons was waiting for his own heart transplant.

That shared experience built a bond that stuck. Levine Children’s said on social media that the connection sparked a “deep love” for the Panthers in Bryson, something that stayed with him long after he healed. Fast forward eight years and Bryson is now a healthy teenager who had no idea a massive surprise was waiting for him. He was gifted a trip to historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay to watch his Panthers pull off a huge win over the Packers on November second.

For Bryson it was more than a game. He was invited onto the field for pregame warmups, met several of his favorite players, and then got the moment he never expected. He reunited with Greg Olsen, who was in the broadcast booth preparing to call the game for Fox Sports. The second Olsen spotted him he wrapped Bryson in a hug and said, “Hey buddy! What’s up man? How are you? How’s this for a day?”

Levine Children’s shared photos of Bryson wearing his custom number one jersey as he stood with Olsen in the booth, walked around Lambeau, stood on the field, and posed for a picture with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The hospital wrote, “The perfect game day for the sweetest kid❤️. We’re so proud to see Bryson having the time of his life ❤️.”

For a kid who has already faced more than many adults ever will Bryson has a message for other kids going through something tough. He says to “Keep pounding … Keep your head up. Don’t be sad at all.”