Trump Jokes “That Face… And Those Lips” About Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

President Donald Trump made an eyebrow-raising remark about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s appearance while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

The 79-year-old president was returning from Israel following the release of hostages under the recent Middle East ceasefire agreement when he addressed the media during a 15-minute gaggle.

After discussing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other diplomatic matters, Trump shifted topics unexpectedly, turning his attention to Leavitt, 28.

“How’s Karoline doing? Is she doing well?” Trump asked reporters before jokingly adding, “Should Karoline be replaced?”

When one reporter replied, “That’s up to you, sir,” Trump grinned and said, “It’ll never happen. That face… and those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?”

Leavitt, who was also on board, later posted a photo from Air Force One on her X account, praising her boss with the caption, “Hardest working POTUS ever.”

12:45AM local time on Air Force One. Coming up on 36 hours of this trip, and President Trump is gaggling with the press.



Hardest working POTUS ever. pic.twitter.com/MgK4UnJYo7 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 13, 2025

It wasn’t the first time Trump used the unusual “machine gun” comparison to describe his press secretary. In an August interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, Trump made nearly the same comment.

“She’s become a star,” he said at the time. “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun… She’s a star and she’s great.”

“She’s a great person, actually,” he added. “But she’s—I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

Leavitt’s connection to Trump goes back several years. She first worked in his administration from 2019 to 2021 as an assistant press secretary before running unsuccessfully for Congress.

In January 2024, she rejoined Trump’s campaign as national press secretary, later being appointed to the top White House communications role following his return to office. Her appointment made her the youngest press secretary in U.S. history.

Trump: Should Karoline be replaced? It will never happen. Those lips—they move like a machine gun. pic.twitter.com/2ffdZagNSE — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2025

Leavitt’s personal life has also drawn attention. She married real estate developer Nicholas Riccio in January, just days before Trump’s second inauguration. The couple’s 31-year age gap sparked headlines at the time, though Leavitt has largely brushed off the attention.

Earlier this month, she moved into one of the largest offices in the White House after it was vacated by deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich.

While Trump’s comments once again stirred conversation, they underscored his close rapport with Leavitt — and his tendency to make headlines even when discussing his own staff.