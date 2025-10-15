Marjorie Taylor Greene Says GOP Men are ‘Weak’ and ‘Afraid’ of Women who Actually Get Things Done

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is turning up the heat on her own party, accusing fellow Republicans of showing bias against outspoken women. She didn’t hold back, saying, “There’s a lot of weak Republican men, and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women. So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

In an interview with The Washington Post, Greene said the criticism she’s facing doesn’t bother her—it proves she’s hitting a nerve. Over the past few weeks, she’s broken ranks with GOP leadership on several fronts, including the lapse of Affordable Care Act premium subsidies and her support for a bipartisan resolution demanding the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene said she’s simply doing what her voters expect of her. “My district knows I ran for Congress trashing Republicans. They voted for me because they agreed with that. My district’s not surprised,” she told the Post.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Her criticisms have drawn responses from both sides of the aisle. Top Democrats like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have called her recent stance “surprisingly enlightened.”

Greene also said she believes GOP men in Congress feel threatened by women who dare to challenge them. “Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style — he’s not weak at all — a lot of the men here in the House are weak,” she said. “They’re always intimidated by stronger Republican women because we mean it and we will do it and we will make them look bad.”

Some Republicans see her shift as a departure from party loyalty. One House GOP member told The Hill, “Whether it’s Gaza, whether it’s Epstein, or whether it’s now the ACA [Affordable Care Act] credits, she’s been 180 degrees opposite of Trump… In fact, she’s been more Biden than she has been Trump.”

Still, Greene insists she remains a Trump supporter — albeit one who will speak her mind.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, appearing on Fox News Sunday, downplayed her critiques and defended GOP efforts on healthcare. He told Shannon Bream he and Greene “had a cordial talk” about the ACA subsidies after earlier suggesting she was out of the loop on GOP strategy.

Johnson also pointed out that many GOP members are already working “around the clock” to bring down costs and expand healthcare access — and noted Greene doesn’t serve on relevant committees.

Greene’s combative tone toward her own party reflects the divide in today’s GOP. While she calls out party leadership and slams her male colleagues, she also wants to claim she’s staying true to her promise to her constituents — even if that means defying the status quo.