“We’re Not Asking for Sympathy. We’re Asking for Solutions,” Tennessee Farmers Call for Action

Across Tennessee, a growing number of residents say the consequences of political decisions are no longer abstract or ideological. They are showing up in grocery bills, childcare costs, medical access, and even the ability to keep cattle fed.

One of the clearest flashpoints is unfolding in Moore County, home to the Jack Daniel’s distillery. For decades, local cattle farmers relied on the distillery’s grain waste, known as slop, to feed their livestock at little or no cost. The arrangement allowed Jack Daniel’s to dispose of waste cheaply while farmers kept operating costs down.

That system ended on March 31, after the company shifted to an anaerobic digester that converts the leftover grain into renewable energy. The environmental upgrade eliminated the waste stream entirely, leaving farmers without a key feed source. With prices already rising, some say they are now being forced to sell cattle or land to survive.

@thebishoptutu Jack Daniels ended a long time program that helped Tennessee farmers feed their cows. Now farmers are left struggling while corporations move on without them. This is the America where corporations win and everyday people lose. #farmers #america #tennessee #jackdaniel ♬ original sound – mijobu4life

Farmers describe the decision as sudden and destabilizing in a county where nearly 90 percent of farms are livestock operations. Many say there has been little government intervention or relief, a sharp contrast to past agricultural crises.

The strain is not limited to rural communities. In cities and towns across the state, residents are documenting rising costs of living through viral videos and public testimony. Parents report spending more on daycare than on in-state college tuition, with weekly childcare bills reaching $1,000. Shoppers share receipts showing $100 grocery hauls that barely fill a cart.

Healthcare access has also become a flashpoint. At recent town halls, residents warned of losing Medicaid coverage while facing thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket medication costs. Others described traveling out of state for prenatal care due to restrictions and provider refusals tied to state law.

Meanwhile, Tennessee continues to lose farmland at a rapid pace as development spreads, particularly in Middle Tennessee. Researchers warn that the long-term impact could push food prices even higher. In urban areas like Memphis, residents are raising alarms about pollution near large industrial and technology facilities, arguing that environmental risks are being concentrated in low-income, predominantly Black neighborhoods.

Taken together, the stories point to a broader shift. Voters who once viewed politics through party loyalty are now weighing decisions in terms of daily survival. As one commentator put it, the pain has reached wallets, and that is often when political beliefs are tested.

What is happening in Tennessee may be local, but many residents believe it is a preview of pressures that could soon ripple across the country.

