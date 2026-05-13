New York woman dies during birthday trip to Jamaica, husband sought

A 35-year-old woman from New York died while visiting Jamaica for her birthday, prompting police to launch a homicide investigation and search for a man believed to be her husband.

Authorities in Jamaica identified the woman as Melissa Kerry Samnath, who died on April 29 after being taken to Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James Parish. According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Samnath was dropped off at the hospital shortly before her death.

An autopsy later found that she died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the head, leading investigators to treat the case as a suspected homicide.

Police have named Dane Watson as a person of interest and said they are trying to locate him as part of the ongoing investigation. Investigators said Watson is believed to have married Samnath in December 2025 and was the person who transported her to the hospital before leaving the area.

Authorities said they later recovered evidence from a property in Norwood, St. James, including blood and personal belongings believed to be connected to Samnath. Police are now working to determine what happened before she was brought to the hospital and whether the recovered items are directly linked to the fatal injuries.

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Neighbors reportedly told investigators that they did not hear any disturbance before Samnath’s death. However, her family has said that she sent troubling messages in the hours before she died, raising concerns about her safety.

According to relatives, Samnath asked family members to contact police and share her location. The messages have deepened the family’s concern and added urgency to their calls for answers about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Loved ones described Samnath as a devoted family member who cared deeply for those close to her. They said what was meant to be a birthday celebration in Jamaica has instead turned into a heartbreaking tragedy.

Police have urged Watson to contact investigators as they continue to gather evidence and piece together the events that led to Samnath’s death. Authorities have not announced any charges so far, and Watson’s current whereabouts remain unclear.

The case has also drawn attention in the United States, where Samnath’s relatives and supporters are mourning her death and seeking justice. A GoFundMe campaign created to help cover funeral expenses has raised more than $10,000.

Jamaican and U.S. officials have not publicly released further details about the investigation. Police said the probe remains active as they continue their efforts to locate Watson and determine the full circumstances behind Samnath’s death.