Shirley Raines, Founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, Dies at 58

The Las Vegas community is grieving the death of Shirley “Ms. Shirley” Raines, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beauty 2 The Streetz, whose work touched thousands of lives across the city and far beyond. Raines was found unresponsive during a wellness check at her home in Henderson on Tuesday night. She was 58.

Her twin sister, Sheila, confirmed her death. Family members Raines had been in good health and was not taking any medication. Authorities have said that no foul play is suspected, though an autopsy is still pending.

Beauty 2 The Streetz shared the news with followers in an emotional Instagram post, saying the organisation was experiencing “profound sorrow and heavy hearts.” The nonprofit, which has grown into a powerful presence online with more than 1.1 million followers across social media platforms, is best known for its hands-on outreach to people experiencing homelessness.

Through street-level service, the group provides beauty treatments, hygiene supplies, wellness support, and basic necessities, with a particular focus on women and other underserved communities. Raines founded Beauty 2 The Streetz in 2018, driven by deeply personal experiences.

She often spoke openly about the hardships she had faced in her own life and how those struggles shaped her mission. Rather than allowing her past to define her, she used it as fuel, describing her journey as a way to turn “tragedy into triumph.” Those who worked alongside her say that authenticity was at the heart of everything she did.

In a November interview with News 3, Raines spoke about the importance of treating every person with dignity and compassion. She explained that her outreach work was rooted in understanding, because she knew firsthand what it felt like to need help and to feel overlooked. That perspective became the foundation of Beauty 2 The Streetz and helped build trust with the people the organisation served.

Her impact did not go unnoticed. Raines received national recognition for her humanitarian efforts, including being named a CNN Hero and earning an NAACP Award. These honours brought broader attention to her work, but those closest to the mission say she remained focused on the streets and the individuals she served, rather than the spotlight.

In recent months, Raines had continued her outreach efforts throughout Las Vegas, showing the same energy and commitment that had defined her work from the beginning. News of her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from volunteers, supporters, and community members who credit her with changing lives through kindness and consistency.

As the city reflects on her legacy, many remember Ms Shirley not just as a nonprofit leader but as a symbol of compassion in action. Her work, built on empathy and service, leaves behind a lasting mark on Las Vegas and the countless people who found hope through her mission.

