“Not like this. This is horrible”: Trump voters in Iowa voice regret as protest shadows rally

As President Donald Trump held a rally in a small auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa, on the same day a highly controversial shooting in Minnesota was dominating national debate, some longtime supporters found themselves reconsidering their stance.

MS NOW’s Vaughan Hilyard reported from outside the event on Morning Joe, saying that the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis cast a significant shadow over the visit. Pretti was killed by federal immigration agents during an enforcement operation in the city on Jan. 24.

His death, which followed another fatal federal shooting earlier in the month, has sparked widespread protests and national scrutiny of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Inside the hall, Trump at one point danced to “YMCA,” but outside, Hilyard described a much different scene.

(Photo by MS NOW/YouTube )

“There were hundreds of Iowans protesting his arrival with signs about the killing of Alex Pretti and these deportation operations that are unfolding,” he told hosts. Hilyard also noted an incident where two protesters were removed from the event, and “one of them dropped his phone, and a supporter of the president picked it up and smashed it to the ground.”

Amid the protests, Hilyard spoke with some Trump voters who said their views are shifting. Marsha, one of the attendees interviewed, expressed shock at reports of the immigrant roundups and the broader federal response. When asked if the situation was what she expected, she replied, “Not like they’re doing. Not like this. Not like this. This is horrible. Just horrible. I’m sick to my stomach.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Another Iowa voter, Michael, echoed those feelings, especially around reports of the Minneapolis shooting. Asked if what he had seen made him uncomfortable, he said, “Yeah. Yeah. I mean, I think anytime someone gets shot in the street, you should be uncomfortable and ask how we got to that point and what we can do to not get to that point again. It’s happened twice, so something clearly isn’t working.”

He added, “The rules are there. They need to be enforced but can’t be shooting people in the street either.”

The shooting of Pretti has become a major flash point in a broader national conversation about immigration enforcement and federal authority. Pretti, an intensive care nurse and lawful gun owner, was killed when federal officers fired on him during a confrontation, leading to calls for investigations and protests both in Minneapolis and across the country.

With the debate growing more intense, some voters who once supported Trump’s agenda now say they are questioning not just the tactics but the direction of his leadership. The mix of enthusiasm at indoor rallies and visible unease in the streets highlights deepening divisions among Americans over federal law enforcement and immigration policy ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

READ NEXT