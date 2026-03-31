Laura Dern to play journalist who ‘exposed Epstein’s crimes’ in new limited series

Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern is set to take on one of the most consequential investigative stories of the past decade, starring in a new limited series centred on the journalism that helped bring Jeffrey Epstein to justice, Variety has confirmed.

The project, currently being shopped by Sony Pictures Television, is adapted from the book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story by Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown. Dern will portray Brown, herself, the reporter whose relentless investigation exposed Epstein’s crimes and the secret plea deal he had quietly secured with federal prosecutors years earlier.

The series will dramatise Brown’s years-long pursuit of the story, during which she identified 80 victims, persuaded key survivors to speak publicly for the first time, and ultimately contributed to the arrests of both Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

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The adaptation is being written for television by Sharon Hoffman, who will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Eileen Myers. Dern is also attached as an executive producer, as is Brown herself. Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce through their company, Hyperobject Industries.

Last week, Brown joined veteran journalist Katie Couric live on Substack to discuss her reporting on Epstein and how the disgraced financier and his camp underestimated her. “I don’t think he worried about the little old reporter from the Miami Herald,” she said.

Should the series receive a green light, it would mark the first scripted dramatisation of the Epstein case, a story that has only been explored through documentaries until now. The project fits squarely within McKay’s track record of tackling socially charged, ripped-from-the-headlines material, following films like The Big Short and Don’t Look Up, as well as his producing work on Succession.

Dern brings significant prestige to the role. A three-time Academy Award nominee and nine-time Emmy nominee, she is widely celebrated for her performances in Big Little Lies, Marriage Story, and the Jurassic Park franchise. Her casting signals the seriousness with which the producers are approaching the material.

No network, streaming platform, or premiere date has been announced yet, though industry interest is expected to be substantial. Public appetite for Epstein-related content has remained consistently high, and a scripted series anchored by a performer of Dern’s calibre is likely to generate considerable attention as it makes the rounds.

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