California Missing Woman Sunshine Borjas ‘disappears after solo hike’ at Bodega Head

Two California law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing during what was believed to be a solo hike. Sunshine Borjas, 47, was reported missing to the Santa Rosa Police Department on Wednesday evening after she left her Santa Rosa home around 1:30 p.m. and drove to Bodega Head.

Friends say she loves the coast and the quick escape that hike offers, which is why this disappearance has everyone on edge.

According to Santa Rosa Police, Borjas’s vehicle was located in the Bodega Head parking lot early Thursday morning. That discovery narrowed the search area and brought a wave of first responders and volunteers to the cliffs and trails that stretch along the headland.

By Friday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office joined the effort and asked residents and businesses to check any surveillance cameras for footage that might show Borjas arriving, walking the paths, or leaving the area.

Investigators have shared a clear description to help people scan their footage and memories. Borjas is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey leggings, and black sneakers. If you were anywhere near the Bodega Head parking lots or lookout points on Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning, even a small detail could help fill in the timeline.

Search teams often build cases like this hour by hour, leaning on what the community sees and shares. A single camera clip can confirm a direction of travel or the time of a sighting, which is why officers are asking people to review doorbell video, dashcams, and shop systems from that window of time.

Anyone with information on Borjas’s whereabouts can call their local law enforcement agency or the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222 and reference case number 25-10777.