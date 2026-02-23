Tennessee Sheriff’s Captain Indicted on Sexual Battery and Assault Charges

A sheriff’s captain in Middle Tennessee has been indicted on multiple felony charges following an investigation into alleged misconduct, according to state officials.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department Captain Matthew Wright, 44, was indicted by a Trousdale County Grand Jury. Wright faces charges of sexual battery, official misconduct and aggravated assault.

Wright has been with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department since 2002, serving for more than two decades in law enforcement. Chief Deputy Wayland Cothron confirmed his long tenure with the department. However, his career now faces serious uncertainty following the indictment.

The investigation began last September after Wright was accused of misconduct. According to the TBI, he was placed on administrative leave without pay during that time. The agency outlined the allegations in a press release, stating, “During the investigation, agents collected and presented evidence alleging that Wright assaulted a woman and touched her inappropriately.”

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault. It remains unclear what led to the incident or whether the woman involved knew Wright beforehand.

The case has also involved changes in prosecutorial oversight. The TBI said District Attorney General Jason Lawson recused himself from the matter. As a result, District Attorney General Pro Tem Jesse Emerson of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was appointed to handle the case.

Following the indictment, Wright was booked into the Trousdale County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000. Officials have not yet provided updated information about his employment status with the sheriff’s department. Local outlet WSMV4 reported that it reached out to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office seeking comment and clarification.

The indictment of Wright comes shortly after another Tennessee law enforcement officer was charged in a separate case. Earlier this month, Millersville Police Department Officer Michael Singleton, 33, was also indicted on allegations involving inappropriate contact with a woman.

The back-to-back cases have drawn attention to misconduct allegations within law enforcement agencies in the state. As Wright’s case moves forward through the court system, further details are expected to emerge during upcoming legal proceedings.

