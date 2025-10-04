Bloomington Woman Kills Boyfriend, Beats Him with a Baseball Bat, and Shoots Him Multiple Times

A Bloomington woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for her role in the killing of her boyfriend nearly two years ago. On Tuesday, McLean County Judge William Yoder delivered the sentence to 24-year-old Gabrielle Stine, who turns 25 this week.

Stine pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jamere Bew, who was killed over Thanksgiving weekend in 2023. Prosecutors said Bew was subjected to a violent attack inside a Springfield Road apartment, where he was beaten with a baseball bat before being shot. His body was later abandoned in a ditch off Route 136 between McLean and Heyworth.

Initially, Stine denied any involvement, but investigators discovered photos and video on her phone showing Bew bound and bleeding inside the apartment. Faced with this evidence, she admitted her role in the crime.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of aggravated kidnapping and residential burglary. Stine will be required to serve the full 40-year sentence without the possibility of early release, according to local NBC and ABC affiliate WEEK.

Two other men also face serious consequences for their involvement. Earlier this year, Derek Siebring was sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty. A third defendant, Justin Kletz, is awaiting sentencing on November 25 and faces between 35 and 75 years behind bars.

Members of Bew’s family filled the courtroom during Stine’s plea hearing. They listened quietly as the disturbing details of the attack were recounted. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds acknowledged the family’s grief and the heavy toll of the crime.

“The details surrounding this case are horrific, and the knowledge that the victim’s family and friends now carry of the victim’s final moments is a burden nobody should have to endure,” Reynolds said in a statement. “It is our hope that the victim’s family and friends will find some peace knowing this chapter is closed.”

The case has drawn widespread attention due to the brutality of the crime and the evidence of Stine’s direct involvement. Prosecutors argued that her actions, including documenting the attack on her phone, underscored the seriousness of her role.

With Stine’s sentencing finalized, attention now turns to Kletz’s upcoming court appearance. For Bew’s family, prosecutors say the conclusion of these proceedings may finally provide a measure of justice after nearly two years of anguish.