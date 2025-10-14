Gorilla Slams Into Glass at San Diego Zoo, Leaving Visitors Screaming in Shock

Visitors at the San Diego Zoo were left gasping and running for cover after a massive gorilla suddenly charged at the glass wall of his enclosure, cracking part of it in a terrifying scene caught on video.

The 10-year-old western lowland gorilla, named Denny, slammed into the glass wall of his habitat over the weekend, shattering one of three layers of the thick, tempered panel that separates the animals from the public. The shocking moment, filmed by onlookers and later shared by CBS8, shows Denny launching himself at full speed toward the viewing area as startled visitors scream and quickly back away.

Zoo officials confirmed the incident to The New York Post, saying that Denny wasn’t injured and remains under close care along with the other gorilla in the enclosure while the broken panel is replaced.

“It Sounded Like a Bomb” Gorilla’s Furious Charge Shatters Zoo Glass (Santi Visalli)

According to a zoo spokesperson, there’s no need for alarm—this kind of behavior is actually normal for young male gorillas. “It is common for male gorillas, especially in adolescence, to express these types of behaviors. Bursts of energy, charging, dragging items, or running sideways are all natural for a young male,” the spokesperson explained.

But some experts believe there might be more to the story. Dr. Erin Riley, an anthropology professor at San Diego State University, told CBS8 that Denny’s outburst could have been triggered by grief or emotional stress. His older brother, Maka, died unexpectedly in August at age 30 from a cardiac event, and Denny might still be adjusting to the loss.

“Gorillas, particularly males, will often do what we call ‘charging displays,’ as a kind of act of showing off,” Riley said. “What I don’t know, of course, since I wasn’t there, is whether or not there was something that kind of provoked that display behavior.”

She added that visitors sometimes unknowingly agitate gorillas without realizing it. “One of the things that gorillas actually don’t like is to be stared at directly in the eyes, and that’s not something that zoo visitors always understand,” Riley noted.

It’s also possible, she said, that Denny was simply feeling playful. Still, since his attention seemed focused on the glass, she suspects something among the spectators could have made him feel uneasy or threatened.

Western lowland gorillas are the world’s largest primates, with adult males reaching up to 500 pounds. According to the zoo’s website, these animals are listed as endangered due to the rapid destruction of their rainforest habitats across Central Africa.

For now, the zoo says Denny and his enclosure mate will remain off display until repairs are completed and everything is confirmed safe. While this outburst may have looked frightening to those nearby, experts insist it’s just part of growing up for a young male gorilla learning to assert himself.

Still, for the visitors who watched the massive primate crash into the glass just a few feet away, it’s an unforgettable—and pretty terrifying—reminder of just how powerful these creatures truly are.