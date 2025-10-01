Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Fired From Police Force After Fatal Pursuit Crash

A police chase in Alabama has left one teenager dead and several others injured after a pursuit involving a suspected impaired driver ended in a violent crash earlier this month.

Authorities said the incident began on September 6 when officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 65 near mile marker 329 for moving violations and suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Archie Hale, refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit.

The chase continued off the interstate and into Hartselle, where it wound through Main Street. Just minutes later, around 8:30 p.m., the pursuit ended in tragedy. According to police, Hale collided with another car near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 31. Witnesses reported seeing the impact send the second vehicle airborne before it crashed into a ditch.

Six people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One was transported in critical condition, and 17-year-old Tristan Hollis was pronounced dead. Hollis was later identified by his grandmother, who confirmed that he had been riding with three others in the vehicle struck by Hale. Police emphasized that neither Hollis nor his passengers were connected to the chase.

“It’s devastating to know that innocent people were caught up in this situation,” one witness said, describing the aftermath of the crash. Hale sustained serious injuries but survived the collision. He has since been charged with murder, along with multiple other offenses related to the incident.

Local authorities said the case underscores the dangers posed by high-speed pursuits and impaired driving. They noted that while officers are trained to weigh risks in real time, situations can escalate rapidly once a suspect refuses to stop.

Community members in Hartselle have rallied around the Hollis family, with many expressing heartbreak that a teenager’s life was cut short in circumstances beyond his control. Friends and relatives described Hollis as a bright young man whose future was taken too soon.

As the investigation continues, officials confirmed that disciplinary reviews have also been underway within the police department due to the nature of the chase. Officer Chapman, who was involved in the pursuit, was previously placed on leave pending the outcome of that review.

Hale remains in custody as prosecutors prepare to move forward with the case. Authorities said more charges could follow as evidence is processed. For Hollis’s family, the focus now is on grieving and honoring the life of a teenager who should have had many more years ahead.