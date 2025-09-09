Detroit Police Search For Missing Teenager Meagan Curry, Reported Missing Since Friday

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the city’s west side.

Authorities said that Meagan Curry left her home in the 9500 block of Sussex Street on Friday, September 5, 2025, without permission and did not return. Family members grew concerned when she failed to come back, and police were notified soon after.

Police described Curry as last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green pajama pants, and black and rainbow colored Crocs. Officers released the description in hopes that anyone who may have seen her over the weekend will come forward with information.

According to her mother, Curry has schizophrenia, depression, and ADHD. The disclosure of her medical conditions has heightened concern for her well-being, as officials stress the importance of finding her quickly to ensure she receives the care and safety she needs, as per reports from WDIV Local 4.

The Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct is leading the search and has urged residents in the surrounding neighborhoods to remain alert. Officers are canvassing the area and reviewing leads while continuing to rely on public cooperation. Missing person cases involving minors are treated with urgency, particularly when mental health conditions are involved, law enforcement officials said.

Alana Parker Details Age 16 Height 5′10″ Hair Brown and Blonde Weight 285 pounds Eyes Brown

Police emphasized that community involvement is crucial in cases like these. They urged anyone with information to report sightings or possible leads immediately. Detectives are working to track Curry’s last known movements and determine whether she may have traveled outside of her neighborhood since leaving home on Friday.

Families and community members often play a vital role in bringing missing children and teens home safely. In many cases, quick reporting of information by witnesses or neighbors provides essential clues that allow officers to narrow their search and act effectively.

Authorities stressed that no detail is too small to report. Even if someone believes they saw Curry briefly in passing, that information could prove significant. Police noted that missing person cases depend heavily on tips from the public, which can complement investigative work and lead to safe outcomes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

As the search continues, Curry’s family remains hopeful that she will be found safe and returned home soon. Police are urging the community to assist in any way possible, reminding residents that cooperation can make a difference in ensuring the safety of vulnerable young people.